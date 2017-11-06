Tamron Hall Shares Photos Of Her Interesting Halloween Costume

Tamron Hall has finally decided to debut her Halloween costume, and as always she did not disappoint.

The former host of the Today show was dressed as Daphne Ann Blake from the beloved animated series Scooby-Doo.

She opted for an orange wig, red dress, a green scarf, and white boots.

Hall shared many photos on Instagram where she was giving out candies and giggling with little children and posing with her dog.

She captioned one picture: “The block is hot. All the kids came out. #halloween in the neighborhood. #candy.”

Hall later added: “It’s hard finding a #halloween theme for two dogs. #scoobydoo aka Lotus is hiding as the #mysterymachine and me… #daphne. Do-gooders are solving crimes.”

By the looks of things, the Texan journalist had a great Halloween party, and many of her adoring fans flocked to her page to let her know that they appreciate her cute costume.

Some found she looked funny and others said she was beautiful.

One commenter stated: “Tamara, it ain’t the same without you, please know you are missed, I had to follow you on the gram!! You were a part of my morning regiment for a long time!!”

Another wrote: “If it weren’t for you meddling kids, I would have got away with it!Daphanie.Wow! You are beautiful inside and out. I miss starting my day with your smiling face and laughter!Having great time mingling with kids on the street for treat or tricking.”

In related Hall news, she is still fighting to get her new show off the ground in the midst of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

Hall, who was dumped by NBC for Megyn Kelly recently signed with The Weinstein Company for a new daytime talk show.

Very soon after The New York Times shared a penetrating exposé detailing rape and sexual assaults against Weinstein.

After the piece had been published more than 30 women came forward to accuse the mogul of inappropriate behavior.

Hall had told Huffington Post about the allegations: “It is a woman’s worst nightmare to be in a situation where you believe someone more powerful has control over your life,” Hall told HuffPo. “I immediately thought about the women who have suffered in silence and were paralyzed by fear; fear that I have seen with domestic violence survivors; fear that I have seen when I interviewed women who were raped on their college campuses.”

What are your thoughts on Hall’s costume?