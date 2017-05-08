Tamron Hall, Robin Roberts, And Michelle Obama Team Up For National College Signing Day Event

Tamron Hall and Robin Roberts teamed up with Michelle Obama to encourage National College Signing Day in New York.

Advertisement

The event was held last week at the New York City Public Theater in collaboration with MTV.

Many famous faces were present to talk and encourage the more than 200 students from New York City high schools who were present and millions all over the country who were watching the event live via social media.

Among the speakers at the annual event were Hall, Nick Cannon who was the host, and Soledad O’Brien, Questlove, Robin Roberts, Bella Hadid, Daya, and Peyton List who all rocked the colors of either the college they attended or the university of their state.

Put together a mini album for y'all of this incredible day!! I know a ton of pics to swipe but it was so inspiring for all of us. All these people and more came out to help #michelleobama celebrate students heading off to college in the fall. #collegesigningday A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on May 5, 2017 at 1:28pm PDT

This was the third time the former first lady has hosted the event.

Barack Obama’s wife delivered a passionate speech where she said: “One of the greatest honors of my life was serving as your first lady, and one of my greatest joys is hearing the stories of young people like you pursuing your dreams through education.”

Obama added: “I love hearing about how you’ve challenged yourself, how you’ve overcome obstacles. You are working to create a life that you can be proud of and I want you to know that I’m rooting for you every step of the way. Trust me, you’ve got this.”

The former “TODAY” host showed support for Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and looked amazing while at it.

However, I stay @templeuniv down to the socks .. #collegesigningday #michelleobama honored to celebrate those students taking this next big step. Thank you Mrs. Obama for bringing us together !! A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on May 5, 2017 at 10:59am PDT

She posted a picture from the event and captioned it: “Put together a mini album for y’all of this incredible day!! I know a ton of pics to swipe but it was so inspiring for all of us. All these people and more came out to help #michelleobama celebrate students heading off to college in the fall. #collegesigningday.”

They Better Make Room!! #Ncredible A post shared by LORD NCREDIBLE ALMIGHTY 🕉IkeT🆙 (@nickcannon) on May 6, 2017 at 1:42am PDT

She added: “However, I stay @templeuniv down to the socks ..#collegesigningday #michelleobama honored to celebrate those students taking this next big step. Thank you Mrs. Obama for bringing us together !!”

Advertisement

Hall also thanked Cannon for “a great day.”