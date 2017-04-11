Tamron Hall Readies Closet Donation That Will Put ‘TODAY’ Memories Behind Her

Tamron Hall is clearing up her closet, and you can own some of the stunning pieces she wore on “TODAY.”

Miss Hall has decided to turn the page of the “TODAY” show by getting rid of the stylish wardrobe she wore on the morning show.

She is getting ready to sell hundreds of pricey items including designer dresses, shoes, accessories, and bags for charity.

The items will be auctioned off to benefit the New York-based organization Housing Works.

Via Twitter the reporter said: “It’s official @housingworks auction featuring some of my favorite fashions donated is ready.Let’s make a difference for those who need us.”

She added: “I have Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin, I’ve got work clothes, I’ve got party clothes. I have packed up a mother lode!”

She spoke to PEOPLE and revealed why she decided to contribute to the already great work being done by staff members of Housing Works.

She said: “I first became aware of the great work Housing Works does when I moved to NYC almost 11 years ago.The work they do saves lives and gives those suffering from homelessness and AIDS the support and dignity they deserve. To share my donation with them brings me great joy and adds to the purpose of helping others.”

The organization has announced that it will be honoring Hall at its 2017 Groundbreakers Awards on April 26.

After more than ten years as a co-anchor of the 9 AM slot with Al Roker, in early February, Hall left NBC after turning down a $2 million contract.

Today was a good day!!! 😊 Thank y'all so much. #tamcam pic.twitter.com/4DbmTpMpF5 — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) February 2, 2017

Hall and Roker were reassigned to the other hours of the morning gabfest to make way for Megyn Kelly’s new show that will start in the fall.

A close source to the Texan reporter explained after her departure why she left, it is because she did not want to settle.

Rumors are swirling around claiming that Kelly Ripa is interested in having Hall as the new co-host on “LIVE.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, fans can catch her on Discovery Communications, hosting the weekly newsmagazine series, “Deadline: Crime With Tamron Hall,” on Investigation Discovery.