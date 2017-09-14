FREE NEWSLETTER
Tamron Hall Plans Major TV Comeback After Her Dramatic Today Show Exit

Brandon Fitch Posted On 09/14/2017
tamron_hallSource: hollywoodreporter.com

After the huge Megyn Kelly snub, Tamron Hall teased that she has a new gig and that is what she really wants to do. We have learned that the beloved TV personality is ready to be back and that she has also enlisted some of Hollywood’s top execs to help her.

‘My birthday’s in two days, and Harvey [Weinstein] gave me a birthday gift very early — discussions about this show, a big vision, and big ideas. I have been on TV for 25 years since I was 18. Now, as I am approaching 47, this is where I want to be and where I need to be. I’m just in the happiest place that I have been,’ Tamron revealed in an interview yesterday, September 13.

As fans may already be aware, Hall left Today shortly after Megyn Kelly joined the same network.

Now, Kelly is the one who hosts Tamron’s former spot on the show, and many people are regretting the change – sources say – even the execs who chose to add Kelly to the team and paid her millions of dollars for the job.

She was initially supposed to join Kelly Ripa on Live! with Kelly, after co-star, Michael Strahan left, but that ended up not happening.

Currently, Tamron Hall is the host of Deadline: Crime with Tamron Hall, while Megyn Kelly is feeling really pressured to do well after her ratings turned out to be disappointing.

Are you excited to see what new project Tamron Hall has in store for us?

2 Comments

Bruce
09/14/2017 at 9:45 pm
Reply

Everyone can be replaced…The Todays show ratings even went up after she left show. I’ll wait and watch Megan before I make a judgement.


Lala
09/14/2017 at 10:24 am
Reply

If it’s not broke then don’t fix it. Tamron Hall added flare to this show. Don’t shove Megyn down our throat. We need a vacation from her. It’s too much with sexual assault case, book, #45 interview, etc. and now this. Never watch her on Today show because just not interested.


