Tamron Hall Plans Major TV Comeback After Her Dramatic Today Show Exit

After the huge Megyn Kelly snub, Tamron Hall teased that she has a new gig and that is what she really wants to do. We have learned that the beloved TV personality is ready to be back and that she has also enlisted some of Hollywood’s top execs to help her.

‘My birthday’s in two days, and Harvey [Weinstein] gave me a birthday gift very early — discussions about this show, a big vision, and big ideas. I have been on TV for 25 years since I was 18. Now, as I am approaching 47, this is where I want to be and where I need to be. I’m just in the happiest place that I have been,’ Tamron revealed in an interview yesterday, September 13.

As fans may already be aware, Hall left Today shortly after Megyn Kelly joined the same network.

Now, Kelly is the one who hosts Tamron’s former spot on the show, and many people are regretting the change – sources say – even the execs who chose to add Kelly to the team and paid her millions of dollars for the job.

She was initially supposed to join Kelly Ripa on Live! with Kelly, after co-star, Michael Strahan left, but that ended up not happening.

Currently, Tamron Hall is the host of Deadline: Crime with Tamron Hall, while Megyn Kelly is feeling really pressured to do well after her ratings turned out to be disappointing.

Are you excited to see what new project Tamron Hall has in store for us?