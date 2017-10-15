Tamron Hall Makes Bold Statement In Gold Dress Amid Harvey Weinstein Drama — He Was Producing Her Upcoming Show

Tamron Hall goes for the gold. As the Harvey Weinstein scandal continues to make headlines and some claim her upcoming show is in peril, Hall continues to shine and remain positive.

The former Today show host made an unforgettable appearance at the 8th Annual Spirit of the Heart Awards Dinner in New York.

The Texan reporter wore a full-length gold dress that featured a cape with magnificent fringes.

The journalist completed the elegant look with fancy earrings and rings. She used the caption to say that her goldfish look was stolen.

Hall explained: “Heading out to a special event tonight. Swipe to see who stole my look. She has the nerve to wear the same color. Lol. Thx @abcardio1 for asking me to host your #spiritoftheheart awards dinner. Association of Black Cardiologist #spiritoftheheart.”

Last nights makeup on @tamronhall for #SpiritOfTheHeart event. #TenelleVeira A post shared by Tenelle Veira (@tenelleveira) on Oct 8, 2017 at 10:54am PDT

The television host added: “Blessed to be in the presence of Rev. Canon Dr. Sandye Wilson @abcardio1 #spiritoftheheart.”

The host of the Deadline: Crime on Investigation Discovery channel was complimented on her sense of humor and stunning dress.

Blessed to be in the presence of Rev. Canon Dr. Sandye Wilson @abcardio1 #spiritoftheheart A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on Oct 7, 2017 at 5:58pm PDT

One fan stated: “Enjoy life !!! Smart lady do things that matter and give you joy.We miss hearing your laugh…NBC knows they effed up, right!!!!”

Another had the following to say: “Beyond stunning Why must you serve all day every day. Yes, the dog is matching how funny.”

A third commenter brought up Hall’s new show by stating: “I am not sure if you actually read your comments, but I am hooked on your program! I watch ID a lot, but your empathy and compassion is what grips me the most. You are a BEAUTIFUL woman inside and out. I am so happy you have such great success, good luck with your new show!”

About six months ago, Hall decided to exit NBC after being dropped by NBC for Megyn Kelly.

She recently announced that she had joined forces with Weinstein for a new program.

Now, that the disgraced mogul is in the center of the biggest scandal in Hollywood, Hall’s show might be in peril.

She addressed the matter at a recent event by saying: “It is a woman’s worst nightmare to be in a situation where you believe someone more powerful has control over your life. I immediately thought about the women who have suffered in silence and were paralyzed by fear; fear that I have seen with domestic violence survivors; fear that I have seen when I interviewed women who were raped on their college campuses.”

