Tamron Hall Makes A Splash In Pink Outfit At Charity Event – Stunning Photos Please Fans

Tamron Hall showed off the power of pink in a top that has her fans talking.

Last week, Miss Hall was on Instagram where she posted a series of photos from a charity event.

The bubbly journalist was joined by numerous health professionals at the Guggenheim Library at Monmouth University in New Jersey for the 22nd Annual Power of Pink Luncheon.

Hall was a speaker at the event that benefits the Leon Hess Cancer Center at Monmouth Medical Center.

The former national news anchor for NBC News made a splash in a crochet bright pink sweater that featured a large detail in front and white pencil skirt.

#powerofpink what a stunning day in #newjersey with the #womenscouncil @rwjbarnabas_health working on behalf of those fighting the brave battle against cancer. A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on Jul 13, 2017 at 1:37pm PDT

Al Roker’s former co-host completed the fashion-forward look with hoop earrings and strappy sandals.

The motivational speaker said she was proud to be part of such an important gathering.

She wrote: “#powerofpink what a stunning day in #newjersey with the #womenscouncil @rwjbarnabas_health working on behalf of those fighting the brave battle against cancer.”

Her supporters turned into fashion critics and shared their opinions on her attire.

One jokingly said her shirt looked like a pillow and added: “Tamron, did the sofa pillow get stuck to your sweater? Smile. Oh, if only I had your chutzpah. You wear it well, Tamron.”

Another got a bit more serious and said she was a great role model.

The woman wrote: “I want one! So powerful from beauty to successes Tamron.You are a true representation of, a black woman love your style.”

A fourth fan said: “Love this outfit.Tamron, such a Stunning look. Modern Day Style Icon. Rock on, Girl, Rock on.”

Hall, who was the co-host of “Today’s Take,” the third hour of “Today,” was demoted in February for the arrival of Megyn Kelly.

She said at the time: “I do not want a friend who calls me saying, ‘Oh my God.’ It is a job. It does not define me. It does not determine what I do … how I treat people. I am going to always look you in your face and say, ‘Thank you’ and ‘Please’ — and if you make me mad, a good cuss word — but in the end, a title cannot define you. When your card no longer says anything beneath it, but your name, are you still you? Can you still savor the victory — the moment that you were able to take that dream? I never imagined that I would be on the “Today” show.”

Last week, the ex-host of the program “MSNBC Live with Tamron Hall” thrilled her supporters by announcing her return to daytime TV.

Weinstein Television has partnered with Hall to develop a daytime talk show that will air in the upcoming months.

Advertisement

Hall has also revealed that she is ending “Deadline: Crime” on the Investigation Discovery channel.