Tamron Hall Makes 2017 Most Beautiful Women List After ‘TODAY’ Fiasco – Megyn Kelly, Who?

Dylan Fisher Posted On 04/24/2017
Tamron Hall Most BeautifulCredit: The New York Times

Tamron Hall is one the Most Beautiful Women in the world, according to People Magazine and here are some of the best looks of the former “TODAY” anchor.

Last week, the lady with the million-dollar smile, Julia Roberts, earned the title of People’s Most Beautiful woman of 2017.

This is the fifth time the “Pretty Woman” and “America’s Sweethearts” actress has landed the title.

Miss Hall was also among those honored by the publication, which took it a step further by calling her a role model – indeed, she participates in many charitable works and loves to encourage young people to reach for their dreams.

Hall spoke to the mag and explained what beauty means to her.

The host of “Deadline: Crime” said it means appreciating who you are and you have to be able to look at yourself in the mirror and say that you are proud of who you are.

The former national news anchor for NBC News is known for her unique fashion sense – she goes from classy to fun and is not afraid to mix and match and dares to wear bold colors and surprising patterns – can you give her wrong? She looks stunning in them.

While on “TODAY,” she was famous for her big smile, bubbly personality, and her stunning Halle Berry-like hairstyle.

And good morning? I already know what to give up for Lent. #mardigras season #mardigras Happy Saturday everyone.

A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on

In a piece on “TODAY,” Hall decided to give more details about her pixie cut – she said she had the big chop at 18 to look like music legend Anita Baker and to make her then-boyfriend happy.

She confessed: “I’ve had my current haircut since I was 18 years old. Everyone used to say, “Oh, wow, she’s got Halle Berry hair,” but the truth is, it’s fashioned off of Anita Baker. My boyfriend at the time was absolutely obsessed with her. He just loved her. And I wanted to have Anita Baker hair.”

Hall said she had received some harsh comments for her hair.

She added: “And I remember reading the cruelest, most awful thing about my hair online. A person speculated about who I was as a person and even read into my personal life based solely off my hairstyle. He or she said I must be lazy because I have short hair.”

Let's talk about #cartagena #virgo bday in #Colombia 🙏🏾

A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on

Congrats to Miss Hall, Angelina Jolie, Chrissy Metz, and Mandy Moore for making the list.

6 Comments

Yvette J Basemore
04/25/2017 at 10:11 am
I stopped watching the Today show when they got rid of my favorite person. I really am not gonna watch the show now.


LaTanya McNeil
04/25/2017 at 8:33 am
Tamron deserves it! Beauty starts within….shes proven her inner beauty that def shines thru!! Im older thanvshe is but have always admired her class, intellect, and style! Good choice People!!…


Mike
04/25/2017 at 7:30 am
My opinion comparing Tamron Hall to Julia Roberts. Tamron Hall by a long shot 10 times more beautiful than Julia Roberts again my opinion


Mart
04/25/2017 at 4:58 am
NBC got rid of the BEST they ever had. Beauticul to say the least. Her smile was delightful. Her laugh contagious. She new how to dress. A pleasure to listen too. She should have been on the cover. Also the last person they should have let go.Dylan Dreyer comes in second. SAVANNAH NOT SO MUCH


Sheila McKinney
04/25/2017 at 3:37 am
I love Tamron but all you hear about her lately is what she is wearing She’s a hard hitting news reporter and a great talk show host. Let’s not forget that .NBC made a huge mistake throwing her over for megyn Kelly, one of the other networks should grab her for early morning. Love you Tamron!!


CLAUDETTE Reddick
04/25/2017 at 3:31 am
I Miss Tamron Hall So Much.


