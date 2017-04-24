Tamron Hall Makes 2017 Most Beautiful Women List After ‘TODAY’ Fiasco – Megyn Kelly, Who?

Tamron Hall is one the Most Beautiful Women in the world, according to People Magazine and here are some of the best looks of the former “TODAY” anchor.

Last week, the lady with the million-dollar smile, Julia Roberts, earned the title of People’s Most Beautiful woman of 2017.

This is the fifth time the “Pretty Woman” and “America’s Sweethearts” actress has landed the title.

Miss Hall was also among those honored by the publication, which took it a step further by calling her a role model – indeed, she participates in many charitable works and loves to encourage young people to reach for their dreams.

Hall spoke to the mag and explained what beauty means to her.

Thank you @people for including me in the 2017 "People's World's #MostBeautiful". Beyond honored to be labeled a Role Model. pic.twitter.com/QZeLaWeStu — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) April 20, 2017

The host of “Deadline: Crime” said it means appreciating who you are and you have to be able to look at yourself in the mirror and say that you are proud of who you are.

The former national news anchor for NBC News is known for her unique fashion sense – she goes from classy to fun and is not afraid to mix and match and dares to wear bold colors and surprising patterns – can you give her wrong? She looks stunning in them.

While on “TODAY,” she was famous for her big smile, bubbly personality, and her stunning Halle Berry-like hairstyle.

And good morning? I already know what to give up for Lent. #mardigras season #mardigras Happy Saturday everyone. A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on Feb 25, 2017 at 9:22am PST

In a piece on “TODAY,” Hall decided to give more details about her pixie cut – she said she had the big chop at 18 to look like music legend Anita Baker and to make her then-boyfriend happy.

Heading out to the @michaelkors #goldenheart awards. #watchhungerstop Michael thank you for all you do. It's an honor to witness the great strides made and to be dressed by your team at this celebration. A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on Oct 17, 2016 at 4:54pm PDT

She confessed: “I’ve had my current haircut since I was 18 years old. Everyone used to say, “Oh, wow, she’s got Halle Berry hair,” but the truth is, it’s fashioned off of Anita Baker. My boyfriend at the time was absolutely obsessed with her. He just loved her. And I wanted to have Anita Baker hair.”

On the way to interview @andreltalley in #brookyn @bam_brooklyn so nervous !! #balenciaga #purple 💜💜💜Color of greatness. Let's be great together A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on Apr 12, 2017 at 3:42pm PDT

Hall said she had received some harsh comments for her hair.

She added: “And I remember reading the cruelest, most awful thing about my hair online. A person speculated about who I was as a person and even read into my personal life based solely off my hairstyle. He or she said I must be lazy because I have short hair.”

Let's talk about #cartagena #virgo bday in #Colombia 🙏🏾 A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on Sep 17, 2016 at 5:50pm PDT

Congrats to Miss Hall, Angelina Jolie, Chrissy Metz, and Mandy Moore for making the list.