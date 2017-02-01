Tamron Hall Leaving NBC News, Makes Way For Megyn Kelly

Tamron Hall is leaving NBC News and clearing the path for the network’s newest recruit, Megyn Kelly. Last month it was announced that the third hour of the “TODAY” show she co-hosted with Al Roker was getting canceled to make room for the former anchor of the “Kelly File” on Fox News Channel. Social media is not happy with the change and slammed the Peacock Network for the way it treated Hall, who always behaved like a real professional.

According to reports, Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb’s show will now air at 9 a.m., and Kelly will take the 10 a.m. slot. Hall, 46, will not say goodbye to her viewers because yesterday was her last day at the network. Her daytime MSNBC show will also get dumped.

The contract of the Texas native was up this month, and a new agreement could not be reached. Here is the statement coming from NBC News on the matter: Tamron Hall will be leaving NBC News and MSNBC when her contract expires this month. Yesterday was her last day as an anchor on both networks. Tamron is an exceptional journalist, we valued and enjoyed her work at TODAY and MSNBC and hoped that she would decide to stay. We are disappointed that she has chosen to leave, but we wish her all the best.

Tamron joined MSNBC and NBC in 2007, and became part of the TODAY team in 2014. She has also worked passionately to bring awareness to domestic violence, highlighting the issue on her show “Deadline Crime, with Tamron Hall.” She earned an Edward R. Murrow Award for a story that aired on NBC News, and an Emmy in 2010 as a member of NBC News’ live inauguration coverage.

Roker will now be hosting the morning program until the fall when a new lineup will be revealed. Hall has not reacted to the news on social media or elsewhere. Instead, her words were added to the official statement from the network. She said: “The last ten years have been beyond anything I could have imagined, and I’m grateful. I’m also very excited about the next chapter. To all my great colleagues, I will miss you and I will be rooting for you.”

A lot of television watchers are threatening to boycott NBC’s morning shows because of Hall’s exit. Do you think NBC News will regret this decision? Will Megyn Kelly be able to deliver in that kind of atmosphere?