Tamron Hall Joins Big Hollywood Talent Agency WME, Promises Scoop About Future TV Gig Soon

Tamron Hall is taking significant steps with her career – she has signed with Hollywood talent agency, WME.
WME represents some well-known celebrities including controversial Oscar-winning actor Casey Affleck, Kevin Bacon, Kevin Costner, Matt Damon, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and the very talented Charlize Theron.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hall will collaborate with the company for speaking engagements and endorsements.
Hall, who was more or less axed from “TODAY” for the arrival of Megyn Kelly, is also hoping that the agency will provide her with “strategic opportunities involving TV and digital content.”
Since leaving NBC, the Texas journalist has been showing her fashion sense on social media and taken part in numerous charity events.
Hall is still marching on as the host of “Investigation Discovery, Deadline: Crime and Tamron Hall Investigates.”
Hall, who lost a sister to domestic violence, recently hosted a one-hour special titled “Sexual Assault in College: Tamron Hall Investigates.”
In an interview with THR, NBC News President Noah Oppenheim blamed Hall for the rift with the network.
Oppenheim said that he offered her a great deal and she declined.
He said: “I very much hoped that Tamron would remain with NBC News.We made her an offer that I think reflected our strong desire that she be part of our family moving forward, that would have given her a very prominent and substantive role here at the network. We were obviously disappointed that she chose to pursue her future elsewhere, and we wish her only the best.”
However, a source close to Hall denied the claims and explained that she was doing more work than Billy Bush and Carson Daly who were getting paid twice more money.
Hall recently helped former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama celebrate the fourth annual National College Signing Day in New York and did a fascinating interview with Tyler Perry.
Via Twitter, Hall has promised a big return to television soon.
