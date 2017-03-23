Tamron Hall Is Teasing Fans Again With New Project – Is It ‘Live’ To Replace Michael Strahan?

Tamron Hall is teasing her fans again by announcing that she has big things coming very soon and many are wondering, will she replace Michael Strahan on Kelly Ripa’s “Live?”

Since her surprise departure from NBC, Miss Hall has fans and a few reporters glued to her Twitter feed to find out what is her next move.

The talented and bubbly journalist from Texas has been chatting up a storm with the hundreds of people who often contact her to let her know how much her smile is missed on “Today’s Take.”

The third hour of “Today,” which she used to host with her good friend, Al Roker, will be eliminated for Megyn Kelly’s new morning program.

She often replies with a simple thank you, but today, she dropped another hint of what the next chapter will be composed of.

A supporter asked the former news anchor for NBC News, when will she return to the little screen?

The person tweeted: “Gosh, I miss you on Today! You were my main morning routine.”

She replied: “My family may be getting a tad sick of me lol. I promise I’m working on things I hope y’all will appreciate.”

The ex-MSNBC host made that same claim a few days ago in a tweet that read: “Lol I’m not gone. Before you know it, you will be sick of seeing me. Lol.”

While most of the comments are positive or even flattering, every once in awhile she encounters a rude person who calls her a has-been.

Hall hit back by writing: “What’s my name? I’ve not been gone that long lol.”

The person rapidly deleted their account.

The current host of “Deadline: Crime” on Investigation Discovery channel will be speaking at the 19th Annual WBENC Summit & Salute in New Orleans, LA.

Morning walk before giving the keynote speech at the @WBENCLive annual summit. Women inspiring other women to bet on themselves. #nola pic.twitter.com/EFbrpZxwJu — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) March 23, 2017

She shared a clip of herself in Louisiana with the following caption: “Morning walk before giving the keynote speech at the @WBENCLive annual summit. Women are inspiring other women to bet on themselves. #nola.”

Rumors are swirling around that she might be Ripa’s co-chair on “LIVE” or get her own show on BET.