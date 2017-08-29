Tamron Hall Is Getting Ready To Launch Something Soon Amid Megyn Kelly’s Ratings Woes

Tamron Hall has something extraordinary coming soon amid rumors she is coming for Megyn Kelly.

However, her fans will have to tune in to find out what she is working on.

The Texan reporter recently took to Instagram and shared a photo where she is wearing a mesmerizing dress.

In the picture, the former “TODAY” co-host is standing on a TV set filming a scene.

The fashionista is wearing a knee-length cream dress that features intricate motifs in brown, red, and black.

She completed the look with cream shoes and a pair of hoop earrings.

She captioned the photo. “Something special coming soon. No not “the new show” but something we all embrace. Just wrapped.”

Hall’s fans are buzzing with anticipation.

Thx @tarataylorbeauty for the face and @myatesnewyork for the hair. As always #officialmayluv styled me in her fav. A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on Aug 22, 2017 at 10:06am PDT

One person said: “Whatever it is, we KNOW it will be Magical!!! I am with you, my lady. Just keep us posted.”

Another added: “If you’re in it, I’m watching! Miss u lady.You always look beautiful… just like a Goddess.”

A third commenter shared: “I’ll be watching !! You look BEAUTIFUL, we love you and miss you !!I started watching you on ID.”

Earlier this year, Hall was more of less booted from NBC to make way for Kelly.

The former FOX News Channel star is set to have her morning show entitled “Megyn Kelly Today” that will premiere on September 25th.

Hall will also launch her own program early next year at 9 AM and will, therefore, be going head-to-head against Kelly.

Weinstein Television, the company behind Hall’s show, issued a statement that read: “Tamron is far and away that person. She is an exceptionally talented journalist whose interviews masterfully walk the line between entertainment and hard hitting. We could not be more thrilled to begin this new venture with her.”

A source close to Hall spoke to In Touch and said Hall is hoping to have higher ratings than Kelly.

The insider told the publication: “Tamron is very excited for this amazing opportunity, but nothing would make her happier than to beat Megyn once her show premieres. By topping Megyn’s ratings, Tamron would be able to extract the ultimate revenge.”

Hall is a respected reporter and anchor with a loyal following – therefore – she should quickly gain success with her program. Kelly has also made many mistakes since arriving at the Peacock Network.

Something special coming soon. No not "the new show" but something we all embrace. Just wrapped 🎬 A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on Aug 22, 2017 at 10:03am PDT

The person went on to say: “She is having a problem booking guests and high-profile politicians.”

Advertisement

Will you be watching Hall’s new show?