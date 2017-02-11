Tamron Hall Is Dating Someone In The Entertainment Business

Tamron Hall is doing fine after her unexpected exit from NBC, as a matter of fact, she has found love and is in a happy place. However, do not expect Miss Hall to reveal the name of her boyfriend anytime soon. The reporter sat down with Steve Harvey where she spilled the beans on her personal life but did not talk about the scandals caused by Megyn Kelly’s arrival to the Peacock Network that led to her demotion and jubilant exit from NBC News for good.

There is a good reason for that, the episode of the Steve Harvey show was taped before she bid adieu to NBC. The former host of the TODAY show did not even wait for Harvey to ask her about her new beau, she was prepared, and gave a lengthy answer.

Hall told the audience that Harvey is nosier than her mother and is always poking around to find out when will she get married? Hall said that to make her mother leave her alone, she cuts out magazine pictures of random male celebrities, and tell her she is dating them.

The reporter jokingly said: “The only person who’s told me more is my mom. You and my mom, I know when I see my mom and I see Steve, I have to start rehearsing. I start going through magazines and cutting out pictures of men. ‘This is my new boyfriend. This is him.’ I’m prepared for you this time. Well, not that kind of prepared.”

Hall quickly told the TV host that he can stop searching for suitors because she is now in a relationship. She revealed: “I’m not getting married. But I have a boyfriend now. Now you have mixed feelings because you didn’t pick him, you haven’t approved of him.”

The news anchor went on to say that she will not reveal the name of her new man because he is known and works in “entertainment.”