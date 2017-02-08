Tamron Hall Is Being Pushed To Join ‘Live With Kelly’ Ripa

Tamron Hall might not be jobless for long; she is apparently being pushed to join Kelly Ripa on Live With Kelly. It was a surprise for many fans of TODAY when it was announced early last week that despite NBC sweetening the deal, Miss Hall decided to exit the morning show and the network. A close source to the Peacock Network revealed that Hall who hosted the 10 Am hour with her pal, Al Roker, was offered $2 million to stay on the morning show, and she declined.

The spy said that Hall felt insulted and betrayed that after years on the network where she took on various hosting gigs, always put her best foot forward, she was demoted for Megyn Kelly. Roker and Hall’s hour will be axed to make way for Kelly’s daytime talk show that will begin in September.

While Roker, also another veteran on the network, agreed to become a guest host on the first hour of TODAY, Hall left to pursue other goals. The shake-up caused The National Association of Black Journalists to request an emergency meeting with the head of NBC because they believe it was a case of whitewashing since two African-American hosts were dumped for a white woman.

Now a source claims that one week after leaving without even telling her fans goodbye, Hall is being pushed to make a big move. She was seen having a lunch meeting with Discovery’s Henry Schleiff at Michael’s, and according to a witness, she was being pushed to be part of Live With Kelly.

The spy said: “He was encouraging her to join Kelly. He said, ‘Throw your hat in the ring! Lighten things up.’ ”

It would be interesting if Hall joined Kelly Ripa because the day she was dropped by NBC, she and Roker learned that they had beaten Live With Kelly.