Tamron Hall Honors Mom Mary Newton With Sweet Mother’s Day Quotes

Tamron Hall uploaded some beautiful Mother’s Day quotes and pictures on social media as she celebrates Mary Newton whom she calls her rock, inspiration and all of the other second moms who nurtured and pushed her to be who she is today.

Yes, it is Mother’s Day 2017, and an emotional Hall has many of followers in tears with the touching words she has shared.

The former “TODAY” host posted a stunning picture with her mom, Newton, enjoying some downtime in a park.

Hall looks chic and comfortable in an olive outfit, and her mom dazzled in an off-the-shoulder jeans dress.

In the caption, Hall shared a quote from her mom about perseverance. She also gave a glimpse into her childhood.

Hall wrote: “#Texas mama swag. When you’re raised listening to Johnnie Taylor, Marvin Sease, Bobby Bland and Z.Z. Hill and you mama tells you ” Give them 99 and you can still beat them to 100″. Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who never let’s me down. #shegetsitfromhermomma. #happymothersday to every mom. We love y’all.”

Hall posted a picture of a magnolia from her garden and added another inspirational Mother’s Day quote from the 1989 comedy-drama film, “Steel Magnolia.”

She wrote: “Steel Magnolia – A woman with “traditional femininity and an uncommon fortitude.” Before leaving I grab this pic of one of our new magnolia blooms from the trees at my family home. It made me think of all those #steelmagnolias who raised me and continue to protect me. #happymothersday God bless all the women in our lives. #flowerchild.”

And now for the tear-jerking moment, Hall is not yet a mom, but she is a mother figure to many including her nieces.

One of them sent her a note that made people on social media weep.

The message read:

Hall, who cried after receiving the text message, explained: “From my phone a rare glimpse lol. When you’re not a mom yet and you get these text messages. Love y’all from the “second mom” thanks “Tito pass me some tissues” ( I got permission to share. My “kids” are shy like me ) #happymothersday to the “other” moms.”

What are your thoughts on Hall’s cute Mother’s Day quotes?