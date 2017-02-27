Tamron Hall Had Epic Reaction To Oscars 2017 Best Picture Mix-Up

Tamron Hall did not attend the disaster known as the 2017 Academy Awards last night, but she was very busy on Twitter keeping her almost half of a million followers updated.

Miss Hall was almost live tweeting the 2017 Oscars that took place at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday night in Hollywood, California and had some epic and funny reactions to the most watched mix-up in history.

In case you have missed the fiasco, here is a brief rundown of last night’s awards show.

It is not known how but an accountant with PricewaterhouseCoopers handed presenters – Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway – the wrong envelope which led to them announcing “La La Land” as the winner of the biggest prize of the night – the Best Picture.

As it turned out, the real winner of the Best Picture category was “Moonlight.”

The Internet is still investigating the matter to figure out why was the wrong envelope given to Dunaway and Beatty.

The former host of the program “MSNBC Live with Tamron Hall” was all over the Oscars, and just like millions of people who loved the beautiful yet sad story told in “Moonlight,” she was disappointed when “La La Land” was called to the stage.

Hall became confused when Jimmy Kimmel accompanied by Beatty returned to the stage to explain that an error had occurred and “Moonlight” was the victor.

A baffled Hall tweeted: “Wait!!! What the ?&&&!.?? Just happened. #moonlight won. This is crazy.”

The former co-host of “Today’s Take” went on to say that she was shaken by all drama that was happening at the Oscars.

The Texan reporter tweeted: “Omg. My heart is breaking this is unreal. #oscars. Drama??!? WTH !!”

The television star went to congratulate the cast of the hit movie by tweeting: “In the midst of confusion the light shines bright. Bravo #moonlight cast this movie will shape lives forever @moonlightmov #Oscars Best pic.”

The host of “Deadline: Crime” on Investigation Discovery channel added: “Dear God don’t let the #Oscars @moonlightmov mishap overshadow this brilliant film. Love is love #moonlight bravo to this cast.”

She also posted a picture of herself with the cast of “Moonlight” including Mahershala Ali, who won best supporting actor and became the first Muslim to pick up the golden statuette.