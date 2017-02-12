Tamron Hall Goes For A High-Class Night Out Amid Controversies

Tamron Hall knows how not to let herself get beaten down by anybody!

The former Today show show host, who shocked everyone by quitting the hit NBC morning show after the network hired Megyn Kelly, made her first public appearance since the controversy.

On Friday night, the 46 year old Tamron was photographed walking the red carpet at the Viennese Opera Ball at New York’s Waldorf Astoria.

In order to let her followers know where she was and what she was doing, Hall tweeted a picture that showed her dressed up, wearing a big statement necklace, purple gown and purple gloves. The caption read: “Heading to a magical night,” and then gave a shout to Dolce and Gabbana for her beautiful strapless dress.

Hall abruptly exited the Today show on February 1 after her hour with Al Roker was cancelled to make room for former Fox News host Megyn Kelly.

NBC stated they had “hoped” Hall would not leave.

However, according to reports, the network chose Kelly over Hall, and made the decision to let her go.

“They see Megyn as more valuable,” a source stated.

Furthermore, another source claimed that Hall wouldn’t be missed because she had a diva attitude.

Kelly will most probably be give part of the four hour program of the show.

What that means is that she’ll either bump Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb out of their current time slot, or take the spot most recently occupied by Hall and Roker.

Sources say that Hall is being urged to join Kelly Ripa on her ABC Live! Show, where a replacement for Michael Strahan is yet to be found.

How, Hall decided to leave the scandals and controversies behind and have a night of pure fun at a high-class event in New York.