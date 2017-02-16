Tamron Hall Gets Back To Work Filming ‘Deadline: Crime’

Tamron Hall is back to work and has been busy filming an upcoming episode of the forthcoming fifth season of her series, “Deadline: Crime with Tamron Hall,” which airs on Investigation Discovery. It is worth noting that Hall still has ties to the Peacock Network – “Deadline Crime” is produced by NBC’s production arm, Peacock Productions. On her Twitter account, Miss Hall shared a brief video where she can be seen on the set of the new installment that will be shot in two countries – America and Canada.

The former host of the “Today” show said that they were currently in Canada filming an episode that will focus on the Oral Nicholas Hillary story. The caption for the video read: “On location #Canada and upstate #NewYork taping #deadlinecrime season 5!!!! @DiscoveryID coming soon.”

Oral Nicholas Hillary, a black coach, was accused of murdering a young Caucasian boy, Garrett Phillips, in Potsdam, New York, a tiny town located about 10 miles from the Canadian border. Hillary, who had dated Phillips’ mother several months prior the horrific murder, was arrested, and police described him as an obsessive lover who became violent.

Despite having no evidence, no DNA, no fingerprints, and no hair to link him to the crime, Hillary was arrested, jailed and went to trial and was eventually acquitted.

Many believe that the real killer, (a witness said a white male was spotted in the area where the child was killed), is still at large. Hall stated that she began working on “Deadline Crime” because of her late sister, Renate.

In 2004, Renate, 48, was brutally murdered in her Texas home and Hall believes that an abusive boyfriend committed the crime. The murder of the mother of two has never been solved.

Hall has exited NBC and MSNBC after being demoted from “Today” to make way for Megyn Kelly’s new daytime talk show.