Tamron Hall Former ‘Today’ Show Colleagues Cannot Stop Dissing Her

Dylan Fisher Posted On 02/18/2017
Tamron Hall TODAY Show ColleaguesCredit: New York Times

Tamron Hall has haters everywhere. Her former colleagues told her, do not let the door hit you on the way out after she announced her exit from NBC. People, who worked side by side with Miss Hall, are letting their feelings known – and those feelings are not very positive. Earlier this month, the Texas native was demoted as co-host of the third hour of “Today” to make way for the network’s new It Girl – Megyn Kelly.

Unhappy with the network’s decision, the broadcast journalist announced her departure. Hall, a former national news anchor for NBC News, allegedly turned down a $2 million contract because she did not want to settle.

Several sources claimed that Hall would not be missed because she was not a team player. One former colleague, who wished to remain anonymous, said Hall was not the easiest person to work with.

The adjectives used to describe Hall are not flattering – they include rude and unfriendly. The insider said: “She was very difficult. She could have an attitude and was sometimes short and rude with the staff. If you were not Matt Lauer or talent, it could seem like she had no time for you.”

Another spy claimed that Hall was unable to cultivate relationships during her time on the Peacock Network. The same person revealed that no one bothered to throw Hall a goodbye party because she did not deserve it.

The source confessed: “The staff did not plan a big goodbye party. She had zero relationships with the TODAY show staff outside of the show, and didn’t bother to learn many of their names.”

Miss Hall is very active on social media, she has been busy posting about her closet, what she cooks for dinner, and how much she misses her “Today” viewers, maybe she will use that platform to address these rumors. Fans of Hall can catch her on “Deadline: Crime” on Investigation Discovery channel.

