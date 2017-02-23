Tamron Hall FINALLY Gets Some Love From Some Old NBC News Colleagues

Tamron Hall is not disliked by all of the “Today” show staffers, a few of them appreciate her and are wishing her the best as she pursues other endeavors.

Earlier this month, Hall surprised her fans and her colleagues by abruptly leaving “Today” after her hour with Al Roker was canceled by the top executives. What was the reason?

The heads on NBC needed to prepare for the arrival of the former face of the Fox News Channel, Megyn Kelly.

The mother of three inked a deal with the Peacock Network to host her own morning show in the 10 AM hour.

All of those, who held a grudge against Hall or had run-ins with her, came out swinging.

An insider called her rude with a diva attitude. Another used unflattering adjectives such as unprofessional, short-tempered, and difficult to describe Hall.

However, one person, who worked alongside Hall for many years, has stepped forward to defend her.

The person confessed that Hall is great at what she does, she was punctual and very friendly with the celebrities who appeared on the show.

The insider went on to say that Hall will land on her feet because she is a fighter.

The source claimed: “Tamron is one tough lady who will land on her feet. Do not feel sorry for her.”

Via a spokesperson, NBC News also praised Hall. The representative said: “Tamron is an exceptional journalist, we valued and enjoyed her work at TODAY and MSNBC and hoped that she would decide to stay. We are disappointed that she has chosen to leave, but we wish her all the best.”

Since her departure from the morning program, Hall has been tweeting up a storm.

She revealed that she has been cooking with young kids in a tweet that read: “Live from my home @Common__Threads mini chefs. We are working together today to bring attention to #nutrition & #Diversity. Now who cleans?”

She gave an update about her show “Deadline: Crime,” which airs on Investigation Discovery channel.

She revealed: “Just taped a powerful upcoming episode of #DeadlineCrime with @OKCPD Investigator Cris Cunningham @DiscoveryID Season 5 coming soon.”

Hall is currently in New Orleans enjoying the Mardi Gras.