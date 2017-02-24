Tamron Hall Enjoys New Orleans Parade After Leaving NBC

Tamron Hall has been a very busy bee since leaving the “Today” show.

As previously reported, Miss Hall is very active on social media. Who can blame her she has over 332 thousand followers eager to know her every move?

On February 1st, the official launch of Black History Month, Hall abruptly announced her resignation at NBC after the network hired former Fox News Channel’s leading lady, Megyn Kelly.

Both Hall and her co-host, Al Roker, were demoted to make way for Kelly’s new morning program.

Miss Hall, who did not say goodbye to her viewers, revealed in a NBC statement: “The last 10 years have been beyond anything I could have imagined, and I’m grateful. I’m also very excited about the next chapter. To all my great colleagues, I will miss you and I will be rooting for you.”

Hall did not go hiding nor take a vacation, au contraire; she is grabbing the spotlight and making headlines at every chance she gets.

Earlier this month, Hall shared a photo of herself in a stunning gown heading to the Viennese Opera Ball at New York’s Waldorf-Astoria.

A few days later, she uploaded a picture of herself to her Twitter account, where she was dressed in a lingerie style gown partying with big names like Mary J. Blige, Jesse Williams, Martina Navratilova, and Laurence Fishburne at the Grammys.

She also attended the Super Bowl in Houston Texas with her family. Moreover, of course, Hall showed off her red dress at the Woman’s Day Magazine’s 14th Annual Woman’s Day Red Dress Awards.

Hall is currently in New Orleans where she is literally the queen of the parade. She served as this year’s “Honorary Muse” at the Krewe of Muses parade.

The television personality tweeted: “I was genuinely moved by the love shown here in New Orleans tonight! #Musesparade.”

She added: “Thank you Mayor for the wonderful toast. It was an incredible evening in a city like no other. Cheers New Orleans #muses. Yes I cried.”

It is unclear if Hall has another television news job lined up, but with her talent, she will certainly be welcomed somewhere.