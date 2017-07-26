Tamron Hall Enjoys Anguilla Vacation And Shares Stunning Pictures With Fans

Anguilla called, and Tamron Hall answered. It has been a long and complicated six months for Miss Hall who left “TODAY” for the arrival of Megyn Kelly.

However, things are looking up which would explain why she is enjoying a much-deserved vacation on the tiny yet beautiful island of Anguilla.

The stunning journalist has been sightseeing, swimming in the blue ocean, and enjoying Carribean meals while on the tropical island.

The former anchor for NBC News has kept her fans updated with breathtaking pictures during her trip.

She shared photos of local art on the road side and her summer dresses. However, the photo that went viral features Hall sitting on a boat wearing a glamorous bikini and cream cover-up.

#mondaymotivation thx to the wonderful people I met in #anguilla who reminded me to let the small stuff float away. @malliouhana #dunepreserve #ferryboatinn #johnnos A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on Jul 24, 2017 at 10:13am PDT

The fashionista captioned one of the pictures: “#sundayvibes #islandgirl from Texas. Hope you are having a wonderful day. Love and hugs #soulsunday blessings #daughterofthesoil.”

She wrote underneath another: “#mondaymotivation thx to the wonderful people I met in #anguilla who reminded me to let the small stuff float away. @malliouhana #dunepreserve #ferryboatinn #johnnos”

Fans of the former co-host of “Today’s Take” showered the reporter with compliments.

One said: “You look pretty, Luv Anguilla Best place to unwind & relax..”

Another wrote: “Beautiful and sexy, Look at that water…..Really miss seeing you on tv every morning! -Just ain’t the same without you. @tamronhall.”

Happy Sunday 🌹🌹#daughterofthesoil thank you @malliouhana #anguilla and #dunepreserve for the most amazing time to focus, relax and jump A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on Jul 23, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

Supporters will not be waiting too long to see Hall on television. Last week, Hall announced that she has partnered with Harvey Weinstein Co. for a new daytime talk show.

In a press release, Hall’s new show was presented as follows: “The daily series, which will be shot in front of a live studio audience, will fill the current void in daytime for viewers looking for a blend of heart, humor, and information.”

Mr. Weinstein issued said in a statement that he is eager to launch the program with Hall and added: “I have been working towards developing a talk show for a long time but needed to make sure I did it the right way and with the right person to take the lead. Tamron is far and away that person. She is an exceptionally talented journalist whose interviews masterfully walk the line between entertainment and hard hitting. We could not be more thrilled to begin this new venture with her.”

#sundayvibes #islandgirl from Texas. Hope you are having a wonderful day. Love and hugs #soulsunday blessings #daughterofthesoil A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on Jul 23, 2017 at 11:17am PDT

At a recent event, Hall spoke about her shocking departure from NBC for the first time saying: “It is a job. It does not define me. It does not determine what I do … how I treat people. When your card no longer says anything beneath it but your name, are you still you? Can you still savor the victory—the moment that you were able to take that dream? I never imagined that I would be on the Today show.”

Many predict Hall’s show will launch in 2018 and she might face Kelly.