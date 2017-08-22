Tamron Hall Dons Dress With Plunging Neckline To Watch The Solar Eclipse

Tamron Hall easily won the title of the “most stylish celebrity” who stepped out to watch the solar eclipse.

Monday, unless you were hiding under a rock, you heard about solar eclipse mania.

Part of the world with America leading the way flocked to the streets and witnessed the astronomical event of the decade.

According to scientists, it was the first time a total solar eclipse crossed the country from coast to coast since 1918. The next eclipse will take place in 2024.

Numerous well-known figures were live-tweeting their experience during the total solar eclipse that spanned the United States.

Others shared photos and videos and took part in what was dubbed eclipse viewing parties – including the one held at the White House where Donald Trump decided to look directly at the sun without glasses.

Hall wore a fabulous dress that featured a plunging neckline and stood in the Big Apple with passersby to witness the once in a lifetime event.

Ended my work meeting early rushing to our spot to witness #solareclipse2017 🌕🌖🌗🌘🌑. @ilkirm is not being supportive lol A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:20am PDT

The former “Today” show co-host explained: “Ended my work meeting early rushing to our spot to witness #solareclipse2017 @ilkirm is not being supportive lol.”

She also added: “When the #solareclipse2017 brings strangers together. #nyc I made it!!”

Fans said forget the eclipse and let us focus on the dress.

One wrote: “That dress is life Lovely all the way.”

Another added: “OMG!!!! U still make me sick!!!!! Give me that dress!!!!!! bebe_roddyMy fashion crush every day!!!!!”

A third commenter went a little deeper: “Strong African American woman!! God bless I just really miss you.I never missed the today show.Now just go to CNN.I feel lost without your smile.Plus I listen.”

A fourth supporter shared: “Hurry back on tv we miss u, ur dress is fab!Today’s solar eclipse was exciting !! And so are u and that gown!!!”

Big things are coming for this brilliant woman.

When the #solareclipse2017 brings strangers together. #nyc I made it!!🌖🌗🌘🌑 A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:53am PDT

The Weinstein Company Co-Chairman Harvey Weinstein issued a statement saying that the former MSNBC anchor will launch her daytime talk in the upcoming months.

Weinstein stated: “I’ve been working towards developing a talk show for a long time but needed to make sure I did it the right way and with the right person to take the lead.Tamron is far and away that person. She’s an exceptionally talented journalist whose interviews masterfully walk the line between entertainment and hard hitting. We couldn’t be more thrilled to begin this new venture with her.”

Hall took to Twitter to add: “When the right call comes #grateful. The memes, Gifs and pics y’all are sending me are hilarious. #tamcam coming later today, a thank you for the love and support.”

What are your thoughts on the dress?