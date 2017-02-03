Tamron Hall Donates Personal Belongings after Leaving NBC

Tamron Hall is not backing down!

Only one day after it was made public that she has quit The Today Show because she was iced out for “more valuable” Megyn Kelly, Hall took to Twitter to speak out about all those growing reports on her troubles on the set of the show.

“Ok what have I been doing all day?” Hall addressed directly to her followers in a video that she posted on her account.

“First of all, thank you guys so much for your sweet social media messages,” she said.

“These are good times for everybody.”

According to sources, the fact that she quit both NBC and MSNBC, it has indeed seen as quite the blessing by some of the staff

“She was very difficult. She could have an attitude and was sometimes short and rude with the staff,” said one source. “If you were not Matt Lauer or talent, it could seem like she had no time for you.”

Tamron Hall filmed the Twitter video in her huge walk in closet with a reason. At some point she started gathering some of her high-end clothes and foot wear, explaining to her viewers that she was intending to donate her “Jimmy Choo and Christian Louboutin” shoes to the charity/thrift shop Housing Works. Taking the high road, Hall said “Hopefully you will support them. You get a whole lot of my stuff.”

Although she made herself look like a charitable person on camera, some sources claim she wasn’t always so nice. In fact, being on TV made her quite a goal oriented person above anything else.

“TV is a cutthroat business and Tamron is one of the best,” the source said. “Behind her are a long line of people she stepped over to get to the top. She makes friends with the right people and ignores everyone else. But this time she was out played by [Megyn] Kelly.”