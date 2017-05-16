Tamron Hall Delivers Rousing Commencement Speech, Shares Michelle Obama Note

Tamron Hall delivered a commencement speech at the University of Pennsylvania that is being applauded; maybe she was inspired by Michelle Obama.

Days before the commencement address, the former “Today” host shared a beautiful picture of the former first lady accompanied by a “thank you” note.

The reporter from Texas delivered a speech about social justice and policy where she asked graduating students to be more than thumb activists and to become leaders in their community, their city, and beyond.

Hall stated: “What are we going to do beyond social media? You are our leaders.”

She also called them “an army of change” – a powerful expression that stuck with the 5000 people who attended.

A member of the private Ivy League research university located in Philadelphia took to Twitter to praise Hall for her memorable words.

The woman said: “@tamronhall thank you for your speech and thank you for letting me tell you I love you when I crossed the stage, YOURE AMAZING.”

Another added: “I’m very honored that you spoke.”

Before giving her passionate speech, Hall explained how excited she was to be invited.

She tweeted: “Today came fast. I’m extremely honored to be your commencement speaker this evening. In #philadelphia enjoying the city. See you soon.”

Hall later added: “Thank you #UPenn @PennSP2 you are part of the army of change the world needs. Social justice! Social policy! #humanity #classof2017.”

Cory Booker, the former mayor of Newark and a current U.S. senator to represent New Jersey, also spoke at the university where he boldly said that life “is not about celebrity, it is about significance.”

Thank you @MichelleObama #collegesigningday #BetterMakeRoom celebrating the students who look to us for advice but end up inspiring us!!! pic.twitter.com/sUrHhRsJUf — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) May 11, 2017

Not too long ago, Hall attended an event geared towards college student with Mrs. Obama who gave a passionate speech of her own.

Hall posted a pretty photo of herself with Barack Obama’s wife and the caption read: “Thank you @MichelleObama #collegesigningday #BetterMakeRoom celebrating the students who look to us for advice but end up inspiring us!!!”

Hall landed in some sweet trouble with that pic – her fans want her to run for office.