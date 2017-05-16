FREE NEWSLETTER
Trending
Tamron Hall Delivers Rousing Commencement Speech, Shares Michelle Obama Note

Dylan Fisher Posted On 05/16/2017
Tamron Hall Michelle ObamaCredit: theGrio

Tamron Hall delivered a commencement speech at the University of Pennsylvania that is being applauded; maybe she was inspired by Michelle Obama.

Days before the commencement address, the former “Today” host shared a beautiful picture of the former first lady accompanied by a “thank you” note.

The reporter from Texas delivered a speech about social justice and policy where she asked graduating students to be more than thumb activists and to become leaders in their community, their city, and beyond.

Hall stated: “What are we going to do beyond social media? You are our leaders.”

She also called them “an army of change” – a powerful expression that stuck with the 5000 people who attended.

A member of the private Ivy League research university located in Philadelphia took to Twitter to praise Hall for her memorable words.

The woman said: “@tamronhall thank you for your speech and thank you for letting me tell you I love you when I crossed the stage, YOURE AMAZING.”

Another added: “I’m very honored that you spoke.”

Before giving her passionate speech, Hall explained how excited she was to be invited.

She tweeted: “Today came fast. I’m extremely honored to be your commencement speaker this evening. In #philadelphia enjoying the city. See you soon.”

Hall later added: “Thank you #UPenn @PennSP2 you are part of the army of change the world needs. Social justice! Social policy! #humanity #classof2017.”

Cory Booker, the former mayor of Newark and a current U.S. senator to represent New Jersey, also spoke at the university where he boldly said that life “is not about celebrity, it is about significance.”

Not too long ago, Hall attended an event geared towards college student with Mrs. Obama who gave a passionate speech of her own.

Hall posted a pretty photo of herself with Barack Obama’s wife and the caption read: “Thank you @MichelleObama #collegesigningday #BetterMakeRoom celebrating the students who look to us for advice but end up inspiring us!!!”

Hall landed in some sweet trouble with that pic – her fans want her to run for office.

