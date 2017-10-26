Tamron Hall Dazzles In Red Dress With Plunging Neckline Amid Uncertain Future For Her Show

Red never looked so good. Tamron Hall wore a bright red gown at a recent event that has her fans in awe.

The former host of MSNBC Live with Tamron Hall was the master of ceremony at a gala dubbed the Force Behind the Forces which honors the brave and dedicated members of America’s service and USO volunteers across the planet.

For the soirée, the Texan turned heads in a full-length gown that featured a plunging neckline and large black bow.

The journalist and television host completed the look with a ring, large gold hoop earrings, and perfect makeup.

The host of Deadline: Crime on Investigation Discovery channel shared tons of pictures from the charity event.

Hall also took a few selfies with Americans’ finest and captioned them: “This is happening now!!! Rolling deep with men and women who serve this country with honor. Thank you for your service. @theuso #usogala. Fun night blessed to be here. #washingtondc.”

Dr. J.D. Crouch II, USO CEO and president, delivered a powerful speech where he said: “Why do we gather together tonight? It is because we hold a common belief. We believe a strong America is a force for good in the world, and our strength as a nation rests on keeping service members connected to everything they joined the armed forces to defend – family, home, and country.”

A few more pics from #usogala @theuso you know I did more than one selfie. Lol A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on Oct 20, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT

Fans of the former co-chair of Today’s Take found her dazzling and were eager to let her know and asked, when will she return to TV?

A woman stated: “Love me some Tamron Miss seeing u on MSNBC. Red is your color! Thanks for all you do to support so many wonderful things. You’re awesome.”

Another commenter went on to say: “Thanks for supporting the USO. You are such an inspiration to so many. Beauty and Brains! You go, Girl!”

Heading out !!! Proud to emcee tonight’s @theuso Gala #usogala. Dress: #johannaortiz Makeup: @christinmua Hair:@myatesnewyork A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on Oct 19, 2017 at 2:38pm PDT

And a third supporter shared: “You look great. Sorry that you have to be categorized by your looks and not your brains. I miss this beautiful woman on the today show.”

As for Hall’s TV show, it is up in the air after her future boss, Harvey Weinstein, was caught in a scandal.

Hall said on the matter: “It’s a woman’s worst nightmare to be in a situation where you believe someone more powerful has control over your life.I immediately thought about the women who have suffered in silence and were paralyzed by fear; fear that I’ve seen with domestic violence survivors; fear that I’ve seen when I interviewed women who were raped on their college campuses.”

This is happening now!!! Rolling deep with men and women who serve this country with honor. Thank you for your service. @theuso #usogala 🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷. Fun night blessed to be here. #washingtondc A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on Oct 19, 2017 at 3:26pm PDT

Weinstein left the company that he had co-founded after the sexual allegations started surfacing.

