Tamron Hall Dazzles In Italy After ‘Today’ Exit Amid Rumors About Her Future

Tamron Hall is enjoying a lavish vacation in Italy after leaving “Today.”

To keep her fans in the loop, Hall has been posting beautiful pictures from the European country on Instagram.

In early February, the Texas reporter abruptly left NBC without a chance to say goodbye on the air.

Hall and Al Roker had their co-hosting gig on “Today’s Take,” the third hour of the morning gabfest, canceled for Megyn Kelly’s new show.

The network issued an official statement saying they wished Hall well and she will be missed by “TODAY’s” viewers and her former colleagues.

When days of eating too much #pasta catches up. Warning ADULT language,sorry. #veniceitaly #biennaledivenezia we all need friends like these. Lol A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on Jun 2, 2017 at 10:57am PDT

The Peacock Network said at the time: “Yesterday was her last day as an anchor on both networks. Tamron is an exceptional journalist, we valued and enjoyed her work at ‘Today’ and MSNBC and hoped that she would decide to stay. We are disappointed that she has chosen to leave, but we wish her all the best.”

Aware that in show business a spotless reputation will get you far, the former host of the program “MSNBC Live with Tamron Hall” released a very diplomatic statement that read: “The last ten years have been beyond anything I could have imagined, and I’m grateful. I’m also very excited about the next chapter. To all my great colleagues, I will miss you, and I will be rooting for you.”

Fans of the news anchor did not buy it and believed there was more to the story. While Hall never spoke about her firing, a source close to her talked to PEOPLE and said the network blindsided her.

Thank you #veniceitaly and #grittipalace @thegrittipalace for an unforgettable first trip to #venice. arrevederci. A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on Jun 3, 2017 at 12:11pm PDT

The person said Hall did not want to settle and she apparently turned down a two-million-dollar contract to pursue other ventures.

The source explained: “Just a few days before all of this happened, she received an email [from an exec] congratulating the team for being number one..the pair had managed to outpace ABC’s long-running Live with Kelly in the key news demo for several weeks. Then all of a sudden, it was like it vanished: Megyn Kelly is coming onboard, and who’s going to have to move? Tamron. That is who.”

Good morning #venice lovely to meet you. A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on May 31, 2017 at 4:02am PDT

Since leaving the show, the journalist has been giving speeches, plotting a big comeback, and enjoying life while hosting “Deadline: Crime” on Investigation Discovery channel.

This week, she revealed that she was admiring the breathtaking scenery in Italy.

Hall went sightseeing, dinned on meals that only authentic Italian chefs can cook, and dazzled in a white dress that she had a tough time getting into.

A group of friends had to fight to get the dress on Hall, and she shared a silly video of the “incident.”