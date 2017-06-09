FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
Gucci Mane christina el moussa Jessica Chastain katy perry scheana marie bernice burgos becky hayter Alicia Cargile Adam West david eason Chloe Bartoli amber rose t.i. angelina jolie tamar braxton Jasmine Washington blake shelton tamron hall Reginae Carter chris brown amanda bynes
Home » Entertainment

Tamron Hall Dazzles In Italy After ‘Today’ Exit Amid Rumors About Her Future

Dylan Fisher Posted On 06/09/2017
2
15.1K Views
5


Tamron Hall ItalyCredit: Instagram

Tamron Hall is enjoying a lavish vacation in Italy after leaving “Today.”

To keep her fans in the loop, Hall has been posting beautiful pictures from the European country on Instagram.

In early February, the Texas reporter abruptly left NBC without a chance to say goodbye on the air.

Hall and Al Roker had their co-hosting gig on “Today’s Take,” the third hour of the morning gabfest, canceled for Megyn Kelly’s new show.

The network issued an official statement saying they wished Hall well and she will be missed by “TODAY’s” viewers and her former colleagues.

The Peacock Network said at the time: “Yesterday was her last day as an anchor on both networks. Tamron is an exceptional journalist, we valued and enjoyed her work at ‘Today’ and MSNBC and hoped that she would decide to stay. We are disappointed that she has chosen to leave, but we wish her all the best.”

Aware that in show business a spotless reputation will get you far, the former host of the program “MSNBC Live with Tamron Hall” released a very diplomatic statement that read: “The last ten years have been beyond anything I could have imagined, and I’m grateful. I’m also very excited about the next chapter. To all my great colleagues, I will miss you, and I will be rooting for you.”

Fans of the news anchor did not buy it and believed there was more to the story. While Hall never spoke about her firing, a source close to her talked to PEOPLE and said the network blindsided her.

The person said Hall did not want to settle and she apparently turned down a two-million-dollar contract to pursue other ventures.

The source explained: “Just a few days before all of this happened, she received an email [from an exec] congratulating the team for being number one..the pair had managed to outpace ABC’s long-running Live with Kelly in the key news demo for several weeks. Then all of a sudden, it was like it vanished: Megyn Kelly is coming onboard, and who’s going to have to move? Tamron. That is who.”

Good morning #venice lovely to meet you.

A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on

Since leaving the show, the journalist has been giving speeches, plotting a big comeback, and enjoying life while hosting “Deadline: Crime” on Investigation Discovery channel.

This week, she revealed that she was admiring the breathtaking scenery in Italy.

Hall went sightseeing, dinned on meals that only authentic Italian chefs can cook, and dazzled in a white dress that she had a tough time getting into.

Advertisement

A group of friends had to fight to get the dress on Hall, and she shared a silly video of the “incident.”

Post Views: 15,065

Read more about tamron hall

Advertisement

You may also like
Tamron Hall Delivers Rousing Commencement Speech, Shares Michelle Obama Note
05/16/2017
Tamron Hall Honors Mom Mary Newton With Sweet Mother’s Day Quotes
05/14/2017
Tamron Hall Skips ‘Today’ Show Gossip In Empowering Speech About Resilience
05/13/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
2 Comments

Stephen Neary
06/10/2017 at 8:50 pm
Reply

Ms Hall, I have missed your appearances on The Today Show since their abrupt change in lineup. I wish you well and expect great things from the future Lots of best wishes and hopes for you down the road. Steve Neary.


Carlita Yates
06/10/2017 at 3:23 am
Reply

Tamron I applaud you for not settling, they want to bring the white lady on fine, watch the ratings plummet, there are two things you can see every morning on tv and that is a white man and a white woman, you find something better and let this teach all of us we are replaceable according the white executives. Try to get in with Oprah. I will be following you and I hope you have a soft landing. Sincerely your black sister


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *