TV Shows

Tamron Hall Brings Red Trench Coat Back On ‘Deadline: Crime’ As More Revelations About ‘Today’ Exit Surface

Dylan Fisher Posted On 03/31/2017
Tamron Hall Stuns RedCredit: Instagram

Tamron Hall stuns in a red coat while filming a new episode of “Deadline: Crime” as more shocking details of her exit from “TODAY” surface.

Miss Hall never fails to keep her almost 400,000 followers on Twitter entertained.

Earlier today, she had social media buzzing after she shared a picture of herself on the set of her show “Deadline: Crime” which is broadcast on Investigation Discovery channel.

The Texan journalist looked absolutely stunning in a bright red trench coat, black pants, and the perfect makeup.

In the caption section, the former national news anchor for NBC News explained that while she did wear the coat in season one of the show, she loves it so much that she had to use it again.

She wrote: “Still taping. Had to bring out the red #trench from season 1 #deadlinecrime show open. Remember this one lol @DiscoveryID.”

The former host of the program “MSNBC Live with Tamron Hall,” later added: “Happy to be with my #deadlinecrime team. We are almost done taping another major season @DiscoveryID Rooftop office A good day !”

Earlier today, Closer Weekly published an in-depth report that explained that at the beginning of February, Miss Hall discovered via email that she along with Al Roker were losing their co-hosting gigs on “Today’s Take,” the third hour of “Today.”

An authentic source told the publication: “Just a few days ago, [Tamron] received an email from the executive producer congratulating the 9 a.m. team for being No. 1 for the last seven weeks.Then on Friday, minutes before going on MSNBC they told her that she and Al [Roker] are being taken off the air.”

The insider continued: “She couldn’t believe they told her right before she had to go on air. She was definitely shocked. In Tamron Hall style, she went on air and acted like the classy professional that she is.”

Fans have their fingers crossed that Hall will join Kelly Ripa on “LIVE!”

Post Views: 467


