Tamron Hall And Kylie Jenner Wore The Same Boots And The Internet Went Insane

Tamron Hall and Kylie Jenner had a fashion face-off, thanks to a pair of $1,395 purple Balenciaga boots, and Internet users and fans of the former “TODAY” host are declaring her the winner.

In early February, Miss Hall left NBC without even saying goodbye to viewers of the popular morning show.

The Texan broadcast journalist was demoted to make way for the arrival of Megyn Kelly who is set to have three gigs starting in May.

The former national news anchor for NBC News has been very busy since exiting the network – she has been taking part in various events that benefit charities, giving her followers updates on social media, giving speeches, and showing off her fashion sense in extraordinary attires.

Recently, the short-haired stunner was at the Brooklyn Academy of Music to interview former Editor-at-Large of Vogue magazine André Leon Talley, and she was dressed to impress the fashion icon.

The former host of the program “MSNBC Live with Tamron Hall” wore the bright purple thigh-high boots with a pink dress valued at $1,985 also by Balenciaga straight off the 2017 runway.

She shared a picture of herself using the sidewalk as her catwalk and wrote the following as caption: “On the way to interview @andreltalley in #brookyn @bam_brooklyn so nervous !! #balenciaga #purple Color of greatness. Let’s be great together.”

She later added: “What a night. Thank you @andreltalley and @bam_brooklyn. Andre your words of wisdom and high praise for women who wear confidence was magical.”

The day before Miss Jenner wore the shoes with a large white and silver t-shirt.

Jenner sported the vibrant boots at the launch of her pal, Anastasia Karanikolaou’s PrettyLittleThing Campaign for PLT SHAPE in Los Angeles, California. Several polls were conducted, and Hall won by a landslide.

Here are few comments from people who believe Hall wore it best.

Kylie Jenner is just the latest celebrity to wear these Balenciaga boots: https://t.co/2oksmF2mYW pic.twitter.com/pwJ63pGOOY — ELLE Canada (@ElleCanada) April 14, 2017

One said: “Those boots tho,You look like a pink power ranger.”

Another added: “Miss your face, beautiful lady. Hope all is well ohmg Yes boots.llooking good, and you rocking those colors!”

And a third revealed: “Dayuum, girl ! So fine.”

What are your thoughts on the boots?