FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kailyn lowry kylie jenner blake shelton ellen degeneres T.I. travis scott mel b nick cannon kim kardashian Jay Roach kourtney kardashian Michael Mantenuto lil wayne janet jackson kendall jenner caitlyn jenner bethenny frankel nicole curtis chelsea houska catelynn lowell Met Gala
Home » Entertainment

Tamron Hall And Kylie Jenner Wore The Same Boots And The Internet Went Insane

Dylan Fisher Posted On 04/28/2017
0
110 Views
0


Tamron Hall Kylie JennerCredit: Instagram

Tamron Hall and Kylie Jenner had a fashion face-off, thanks to a pair of $1,395 purple Balenciaga boots, and Internet users and fans of the former “TODAY” host are declaring her the winner.

Advertisement

In early February, Miss Hall left NBC without even saying goodbye to viewers of the popular morning show.

The Texan broadcast journalist was demoted to make way for the arrival of Megyn Kelly who is set to have three gigs starting in May.

The former national news anchor for NBC News has been very busy since exiting the network – she has been taking part in various events that benefit charities, giving her followers updates on social media, giving speeches, and showing off her fashion sense in extraordinary attires.

Recently, the short-haired stunner was at the Brooklyn Academy of Music to interview former Editor-at-Large of Vogue magazine André Leon Talley, and she was dressed to impress the fashion icon.

The former host of the program “MSNBC Live with Tamron Hall” wore the bright purple thigh-high boots with a pink dress valued at $1,985 also by Balenciaga straight off the 2017 runway.

She shared a picture of herself using the sidewalk as her catwalk and wrote the following as caption: “On the way to interview @andreltalley in #brookyn @bam_brooklyn so nervous !! #balenciaga #purple Color of greatness. Let’s be great together.”

She later added: “What a night. Thank you @andreltalley and @bam_brooklyn. Andre your words of wisdom and high praise for women who wear confidence was magical.”

The day before Miss Jenner wore the shoes with a large white and silver t-shirt.

Jenner sported the vibrant boots at the launch of her pal, Anastasia Karanikolaou’s PrettyLittleThing Campaign for PLT SHAPE in Los Angeles, California. Several polls were conducted, and Hall won by a landslide.

Here are few comments from people who believe Hall wore it best.

One said: “Those boots tho,You look like a pink power ranger.”

Another added: “Miss your face, beautiful lady. Hope all is well ohmg Yes boots.llooking good, and you rocking those colors!”

it's a vibe

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

And a third revealed: “Dayuum, girl ! So fine.”

Advertisement

What are your thoughts on the boots?

Post Views: 110


Read more about kylie jenner tamron hall

You may also like
Travis Scott Wants To Know If He Just A Pawn In Kylie Jenner And Tyga Love Game
04/27/2017
Tyga Wants Kylie Jenner Back Amid Travis Scott Dating Rumors – Is It Too Late?
04/26/2017
Kylie Jenner Is Angry And Sad Over Tyga And Jordan Ozuna Dating Rumors – Thought They Would Get Engaged
04/25/2017
Read Next
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *