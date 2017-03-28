Tamron Hall And Hillary Clinton Back Maxine Waters After Bill O’Reilly’s ‘James Brown Wig’ Joke

Tamron Hall along with Hillary Clinton and many other high-profile women have come out to show support for Maxine Waters who was mocked by Bill O’Reilly.

Mr. O’Reilly, who seems unaware of the simple rule “thou shall not make stupid remarks about a black woman’s hair,” made an appearance on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday morning where he mocked Waters’ wig.

The host of “The O’Reilly Factor” was asked about the Democratic Congresswoman’s recent speech against President Donald Trump and instead of answering the question, he made the following statement: “I didn’t hear a word she said.mI was looking at the James Brown Wig.”

A laughing O’Reilly went on to mock the politician from California who was talking about defending the American people.

The hair remark caused a mini-fight during the segment and Ainsley Earhardt – the only woman on the set – stepped in to support Waters.

Earhardt said: “I have to defend her on that. You can’t go after a woman. Plus, I think she’s very attractive.”

It appears that the Fox News Channel has forced O’Reilly to apologize for his comment.

This evening he said: “I made that mistake of marginalizing someone speaking their mind.” The political commentator made a move amid growing calls for him to resign.

The hashtag #BlackWomenAtWork launched by educator and activist Brittany Packnett in support of Waters has been trending all day, and Miss Hall jumped on it.

The former “TODAY” host wrote: “When you visit Twitter for the first time today and #BlackWomenAtWork is trending.”

She added: “Be who you are do what you do”[email protected] tonight having her say. #BlackWomenAtWork “they will try to put you down.” Extraordinary times.”

Clinton said O’Reilly was “racist” in a speech delivered at an event in San Francisco and added: “One of your own California Congresswomen, Maxine Waters, was taunted with a racist joke about her hair.”

Waters has responded by saying she is a strong black woman who will not be intimidated.