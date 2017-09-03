Tamron Hall And Her Male Friend Recreate ‘The Bodyguard’ Couple In Greece

Tamron Hall is getting ready to celebrate her birthday in style during a lavish vacation in Greece.

The Texan reporter’s big day is on September 16, but she has decided to get the party started a bit early.

The former co-host of Today’s Take has been keeping her followers updated with tons of photos and videos.

One of the clips that caught fans’ eyes and received thousands of views features the news anchor in a one-shoulder dress and she explained that she is familiarizing herself with the locals.

She spoke about enjoying the food, learning the language while she parties the night away.

She captioned the clip: “When in #Greece – One of the most welcoming places I’ve visited.”

The TV personality also gave a glimpse of her fabulous green dress where the top half of her swimsuit is visible.

Miss Hall, who is a fan of Beyonce’s visual album, Lemonade, said it was time to get in “Formation.”

The activist stated: “Ok, ladies now let’s get in #greek #formation. One of these things is not like the other. #Mykonos. Does it still count?”

The ex-host of the program, MSNBC Live with Tamron Hall, received too many unsolicited advice on her love life because of the last picture.

Standing next to a male friend, Hall compared herself to Whitney Houston and the pal to Kevin Costner in The Bodyguard.

She stated: “When one of your closest friends thinks he’s Kevin Costner and we are 2017 “The Bodyguard.” Lol Early Bday celebration. #virgoseason thank you #Mykonos #greece and @rocharihotel Yasou.”

One female fan shared: “You are gorgeous I’m Italian American watch out for those Mediterranean men I’m married to one put him through med school in Italy; a tax accountant from Cambria heights queens! I’ve known my husband since I am 23 watch out for those Mediterranean men beautiful !!”

A second supporter wrote: “I want to be respectful but WOW!! Beautiful!!!! How bout the SLAYAGE in that dress tho??? We need you back in Houston!!!!”

Another complimented Hall on her looks.

The person revealed: “Beautiful shot – miss you – enjoy the moment, cute couple.”

A fourth person wished Hall’s family well as they rebuild after Hurricane Harvey.

The individual said: “Simply gorgeous. My prayers are going out to family & friends be safe love you ms.hall.”

Hall will soon be back on TV breaking the news in stunning dresses — she has teamed up with Harvey Weinstein to launch a daytime talk show that will air next year.