Tamra Judge’s Post-Plastic Surgery Photos Showing Her Bruised And Bandaged Face Revealed!

The reality TV star opened up about the procedure and admitted she was absolutely terrified. Tamra Judge has never really been shy about her plastic surgeries, and her latest facelift is no exception.

After she had talked about it on Monday’s Watch What Happens Live, The Real Housewives of Orange County star took to Instagram to share some of her post-surgery photos.

‘These pics were taking all within the first week,’ she captioned the gruesome images, adding that she was scared at first but, after seeing Dr. Ambe’s work on her mother, Tamra was reassured she was in good hands.

In addition, despite needing stitches on her face, she claimed there was little to no pain or bruising.

But the most difficult part for the fitness enthusiast was taking it easy for a couple of weeks.

After updating her followers on the surgery, Judge explained why she was so open about it.

‘I am open and honest about it because I want women to know that everyone gets old even people on TV and there’s nothing wrong with growing old gracefully if that is what you want…… It’s just not for me! I like to keep it real! #lowerfacelift #eyetuck.’

Judge claimed the main reason she underwent the facelift was to celebrate her 10th anniversary on Real Housewives of Orange County.

Tamra even joked that she is ‘taking it back to season 3!’

What do you think about the reality star’s decision to be as open as possible about her plastic surgery?