Tamra Judge’s Estranged Daughter Sidney Tells ‘RHOC’ Cameras To Hit The Road, Refuses To Film

Tamra Judge is going to have to think of a new storyline on the Real Housewives of Orange County. The reality star’s relationship with her daughter, Sidney Barney, has been a focal point this season, but that’s about to change now after Sidney banned the show from even mentioning her name.

Sidney and her father, Simon, told the network not to use their names for any drama this season. The teenager even threatened Judge with a cease and desist order if she continued to mention her on the show.

Judge’s relationship with Sidney has been nonexistent since her heated custody battle with Simon in 2015. While Judge denied the allegations, Sidney claims that her mother was both neglectful and abusive and says she wants nothing to do with her.

“All Sidney wants is for Tamra to keep her mouth shut about her and leave her alone,” an insider shared.

“Tamra called Sidney to try and fix things and Sidney told her that she was dead to her and to leave it alone.”

Tamra Judge’s relationship with her daughter has been well documented on RHOC. Although their feud has clearly reached a tipping point, their relationship was getting better a few months back.

In fact, Judge attended Sidney’s high school graduation and shared a few pics from the occasion on social media, a move that proved to be her undoing.

Sidney did not appreciate Judge posting the images and bashed her mom on social media a few days after the fact.

In a since deleted post on Facebook, Sidney lashed out against her estranged mom and claimed that she tried to alienate her father after the divorce.

While Judge has maintained that Simon was the one manipulating Sydney, she made it clear that her mom actually tried to turn everyone against Simon.

She also revealed that Simon forced her to reach out to Judge and invite her to the graduation under the sole condition that Judge not use the occasion for publicity.

While Judge’s relationship with Sydney was falling apart, the reality star was enjoying a romantic getaway in Aruba with her husband Eddie.

The two renewed their vows during the vacation alongside Judge’s two youngest kids, Spencer and Sophia. Judge has not commented on the drama surrounding her daughter.