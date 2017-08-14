Tamra Judge’s Daughter To Fire Cease And Desist Letter So Her Mother Stops Slamming Her!

The 18-year-old Sidney Barney would very much like her Real Housewives of Orange County star mother to stop talking about her! We have learned that Tamra Judge’s estranged daughter is sick and tired of her mom turning their drama into a public matter and she has decided to do something about it!

As the 49-year-old reality TV star continues to take to social media and defend her parenting skills, the daughter is ready to fire a cease and desist letter at the mom!

According to a source close to the teen, Sydney wishes it hadn’t come to this, but it seems like the only solution at this point.

All the daughter wants is for her mother to stop talking about their rocky relationship publicly.

‘I want to say thank you to everyone that has reached out to me to see if I am okay… Thank you to my Mom who is not taking this very well and feels the need to defend me. I love you, Mom. I love my daughter, and I’d NEVER abuse, hurt or neglect her in any way,’ Tamra addressed the controversy in a now deleted post.

As fans may already be aware, Sydney chose to live with her dad due to the ongoing feud with Judge and all that the daughter wants is for the mother to stop discussing their family problems openly.

Their drama escalated this week when Sydney posted a lengthy rant about Tamra on social media.

She claimed her mother was ‘neglectful and abusive’ towards her, among other accusations.