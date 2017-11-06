FREE NEWSLETTER
Entertainment

Tamra Judge Updates Fans On Relationship With Estranged Daughter Sydney – ‘I’m Very Hopeful’

Nick Markus Posted On 11/06/2017
Tamra-Judge-Daughter-Sidney-BarneySource: radaronline.com

Tamra Judge is not giving up the hopes of reconciliation with estranged daughter Sydney. In an interview, the reality TV star admitted they don’t interact much but revealed that she hasn’t given up.

‘I am very hopeful, because I feel like if she is removed from [home] – she is [at college] out of state – she is on the East Coast, so just the fact that she is living on her own and thinking on her own, I think it will be really good for her. I really do,’ Judge explained.

As fans of Real Housewives of Orange County definitely remember, Judge’s relationship with Sydney took a wrong turn back in 2011 when she divorced her dad Simon Barney.

Even though the mother and daughter had not seen each other face to face in about three years, they reunited briefly last spring when Sydney invited her mom to her high school graduation.

Things started to be better between them until July when season 12 of RHOC premiered.

The teenager took to social media to slam her mom for continuing to appear on the show.

As you can imagine, Tamra was hurt but still loves her daughter a lot and hopes things will change for the better soon.

‘She is a good girl. I think we are a lot alike … I know it’s gonna turn out really well.’

Do you also think that Tamra and Sydney will manage to work things out in the end?

Read more about Tamra Judge rhoc sydney barney

1 Comment

Cynthia Kelly
11/06/2017 at 1:39 pm
Reply

I think Tamara should stay on the show and I think her daughter is just mimicking her father’s behavior by trying to put stipulations on her and telling her what to do, that’s Simon in their daughters eat.


