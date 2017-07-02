Tamra Judge Unveils More ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Spoilers

Tamra Judge will either make fans of “Real Housewives of Orange County” very happy or angry after she unveiled some big spoilers about season 12.

The television personality recently sat down for a lengthy interview where she spilled the tea on the Bravo hit show.

Talking to The Huffington Post, she confessed there will be more drama and more scandals compared to the previous seasons.

According to Judge, “RHOC” Season 12 will destroy some long-running friendships and leave many of her co-stars in tears.

While she did not give the names of those who will be fighting, she did reveal that she did not get along with newcomer Peggy Sulahian very well.

Judge went on to make the not very surprising confession that she is still at war with Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd.

It appears that Judge and Gunvalson even exchanged harsh words after she reached out to her adult daughter, Briana Culberson.

On why she was more or less forced to end her friendship with Culberson, she stated: “I like Briana but have had to pull back because I don’t have a relationship with her mother. So, out of respect to Vicki, I do not initiate conversations or really see her. Of course, if she writes me, I will write back, but Vicki did say to me at one point that she would not like me to talk to her daughter. I do not necessarily agree with it, but I try to put myself in her shoes.”

Now back to the juicy titbits about the new season.

She said she has no idea what Gunvalson’s storyline consists of because they rarely see each other.

She spent most of the season with Meghan Edmonds and Shannon Beador.

She claimed: “It is such a different season this year. The cast was a little bit split almost three-quarters of the way through filming. I do not know what Kelly and Vicki did most of the time because I was filming much more with Meghan [Edmonds] and Shannon [Beador]. Peggy is the new girl, and I did not film with her all that much either.”

Producers tried in vain to avoid the usual screaming matches and blowouts.

Judge explained: “This season, there was lots of filming done individually and a focus on family stuff, whereas in the past there was lots of group stuff. I could be wrong, but that is how it felt.”

The reality television star stated that “RHOC” Season 12 killed some beautiful friendships and she is not sure they can be repaired.

She told the reporter: “There are some friendships that get strained, but that will occur towards the end of the season, so I am not going to spoil it for you. You will have to stay tuned.”

Rumors claimed Lydia McLaughlin and Beador had some massive fights on the reality show.