Tamra Judge Is Happy Phaedra Parks Is Gone After Kandi Burruss Scandal

Tamra Judge like the rest of the world is weighing in on the Phaedra Parks and Kandi Burruss drama that occurred on season 9 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

Judge took to Facebook over the weekend, and she posted a recent interview that Andy Cohen did and is slamming Mrs. Parks for claiming that a producer on the Bravo hit series told her to lie about the fact Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, were planning to kidnap, drug, and rape Porsha Williams.

Parks did come clean and apologized to her co-stars, but the damage was already done, and she was subsequently fired from the show.

Cohen bashed the attorney and said she cooked up the fake story on her own and is once more ducking responsibility for her bizarre actions on the program.

Mr. Cohen was a guest on the “Breakfast Club” where he explained that he had nothing to do with Parks’ crazy made-up story.

The host of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” said: “I was very surprised that Phaedra said this came from me. You can’t tell them, ‘Oh, go say this on camera.’ It just doesn’t work. Have you ever met a ‘Real Housewife?’ They do their own thing. That’s why we hire them!”

Judge, “The Real Housewives of Orange County” star, did not hold back and stated loud and clear that she is happy that Parks was booted from the show.

Judge said: “When you make up a LIE about a cast mate (or husband) and try to destroy their character & reputation YOU SHOULD BE FIRED #bye-bye. I second B’s comment, NO producer would do that EVER !!!!!! Kandi Burruss everyone knows you’re a class act!”

Meanwhile, the recently fired “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star is defending herself and is still blaming other people for the scandal.

A source close to the mom of two said: “There was a producer who told her the drug and rape story, which she repeated to another cast member. It snowballed. The editing was not kind to her.”

In a recent interview, Parks made eyes rolled after she said that she decided to appear on reality television to better represent black women.

She said: “I really want to show that you can be well-educated, you can be a professional and you can solve conflicts without being ratchet. You can be a lady, you can have dignity in your dealings—whether it be personal or professional. I think sometimes as black women, we’re stereotyped in categories of being overly sexualized, of being the aggressive black woman and of being this ratchet sort of character that doesn’t know how to behave herself.”

She was slammed for the remarks with many women telling Parks that they have zero interest in having someone like her as a role model.