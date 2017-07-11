Tamra Judge From RHOC Reveals Her Experience With Facelifts – “Call It A Comeback”

Tamra Judge is back and better than ever. The reality star celebrated her 10-year anniversary on Real Housewives of Orange County by getting herself a facelift! Wow, that’s exciting, isn’t it? There’s nothing better than plastic surgery.

The 49-year-old gym said, “I call it a comeback. It’s just a mini. Don’t call it a facelift, call it a comeback! That’s my Season 13 tagline.”

OMG😱 A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Jul 10, 2017 at 6:26pm PDT

We have to give her credit for being so open and honest about her surgery, at least she has the guts to come forth about it!

The winner of the Muscle Mania Fitness competition revealed her skin loosened while she lost weight competing.

Her doctor said to her that she would look better if she gained 10% of her body fat back, or have the skin tightened.

It sounds like Tamra chose the latter, because the star revealed,”I had my neck, and lower face was done. I’m not a big fan of the fillers, cause I feel like you look like a Cabbage Patch kid, so I say, ‘Pull it, don’t plump it.'”

Judge added, “So two weeks ago; I went to get a little tuck.”

The entrepreneur and business owner flaunted her brand new face and announced that although it’s her 12th season on the popular series, Tamra’s taking it back to the way it looked in Season 3.

The 49-year-old isn’t the only one who has had a little work done!

Advertisement

The RHOC star revealed her friend, Shannon Beador, dabbled in cosmetic surgery, “Shannon had, like, foreskin creamed on her face and this stuff. Oh, you’ll see. It’s like a procedure.” It sounds like a bizarre method, don’t you think?