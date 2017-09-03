Tamra Judge Celebrates 50Th Birthday In Leopard Print Bathing Suit

Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge has left behind her family issues and partied like no other on her 50th birthday. The woman had an absolute blast at her pool bash yesterday, September 2 and showed off her age-defying body in an animal print bathing suit.

Judge took to social media to post a photo as well as a video for her loyal fans.

She wore a sash reading ‘Tamra’s 50!’ over the bikini and held a piñata.

‘Piñata & @sassysashsashes the day keeps getting better #tamras50thbirthday #vintage1967’ the reality TV star captioned the Insta pic.

Later on, she returned to her account to say that her husband Eddie rented a house for the party and that it also had a gym.

Co-star Shannon Beador, who made headlines due to a health scare this weekend, wished Judge a happy birthday.

Despite the fact that Tamra had the time of her life at the birthday party, someone nowhere to be found – Sidney Barney.

As fans of the hit show may know, Judge and her daughter are estranged and in a perpetual feud.

Sidney even threatened her mom that she would file a cease and desist letter following Tamra’s social media messages in which she defended herself against her daughter’s claims that she was neglectful and even abusive towards her.

‘All Sidney wants is for Tamra to keep her mouth shut about her and leave her alone,’ one insider revealed.

Other sources claim Judge has been suffering a lot because of the bitter feud.

But, at least for a day, Judge partied like there are no problems in the world.

We assume that the celebration taking place at the pool was a way for her to show off her cleavage, as the reality TV star admitted she had undergone a breast augmentation surgery.