Tamra Judge Calls Out New Co-Star Peggy For Her ‘Resting B***h Face!’

We have learned that on the upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Tamra Judge and her new co-star Peggy Sulahian’s feud blew up. As fans may remember, last time, Tamra was enraged when Peggy told her to get over her bad blood with Vicki Gunvalson.

Tamra said that she wants to give Peggy another chance, but only if ‘she fixes that resting b***h face.’

Judge then asked her co-star if she was even aware that she was upset with her following what she said at Lydia McLaughlin’s party.

Peggy explained in her confessional that she had no idea and did not understand why Tamra got so angry that evening.

Then she added that in her opinion, Judge likes to blow things out of proportion.

When Peggy explained to the other woman, she did not have the intention to offend her when she said to get over her feud with Vicki said that was just how she felt.

At this point, Peggy added that she was really dramatic for no reason – claim Tamra denied immediately.

‘What is the point of yelling? Yelling is only telling the other person what you want heard,’ Peggy argued, adding that she meant her to stop talking about Vicki not to forgive and forget just like that.

Finally, Tamra decided to take the passive aggressive route, telling her about her ‘resting b***h face.’

Peggy had the perfect rebuttal during her confessional: ‘Do not act like a b***h, and I will not give you the face.’