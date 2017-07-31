Tamra Judge Breaks Down Over Estrangement From Teen Daughter

The Real Housewives of Orange County star hasn’t been living with her daughter for the past three years. Tamra Judge is still suffering because of her estrangement from Sidney Barney.

The 49-year-old woman finally opened up about their separation and revealed that Barney was not the only one she lost ties with.

‘I was not alienated, but when my parents got divorced, I chose sides. I chose my mom’s side. I just kind of walked away from my dad. My dad was my hero,’ the reality TV star stated.

However, Judge was able to fix the relationship with her dad but not with her daughter.

During an event she was invited to, the woman talked about alienation, and she couldn’t contain her tears.

She began by asking her father, her brother, and son, to stand up as they represented three generations of alienation.

As the celebrity discussed her ‘silent pain’ she cried.

She revealed that people say all the time that her daughter Sydney will be back eventually.

‘Every time someone tells me that I want to punch them in the throat and say, ‘Don’t worry. It won’t hurt long.’ And then I gotta punch them again,’ the woman said.

But Judge added that she does believe her daughter will one day be back and advised the event attendees to love their kids more than they hate their exes.

The RHOC star explained that divorce does horrible things to families, and it hurts but the only thing she could do was get through the pain and try to help others who go through similar experiences.

Judge and Barney have been estranged since she divorced Simon Barney back in 2011.

They briefly reconciled at the end of the season 11 reunion, and then again for the teen’s high school graduation, but Barney still refuses to live with her mom.