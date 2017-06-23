Tamra Judge Adds More Drama To Ramona Singer And Dorinda Medley Feud

And here comes Tamra Judge to add more drama to the bitter feud that exists between Ramona Singer and Dorinda Medley.

In the most recent episodes of the “Real Housewives of New York,” viewers have been watching Medley fume over the fact that Singer caused thousands of dollars of damage to her Berkshires home.

Medley hosted several of the ladies at her mansion, and a showdown occurred between Singer and Skinnygirl Cocktails’s founder Bethenny Frankel.

Singer, who has confessed about drinking too much that night, destroyed several items in one of the rooms in Medley’s home.

The reality star, who is famous for her bad behavior, attempted to remove temporary lighting fixtures off the wall.

Singer peeled off portions of the wall’s paint while pulling out the fixtures. She has since refused to apologize and has come with a million excuses to say it was not really her fault.

Singer also wants Medley to stop complaining because: “She got a free paint job. Of course, it is upsetting because no one wants to have their house damaged. But the good news is production fixed it, they paid for it, and the entire room got fixed like new.”

A source has come out to say it was a costly paint job for the following reasons: “It is not a cheap house. It has specific design styles and cost a fortune to take it back to what it was.”

In a recent interview, Medley revealed why she is angry at Singer because she destroyed one her favorite rooms in the house.

Medley explained that she was hurt because she never received an apology and added: “Here’s the thing about The Berkshires – it’s not just my home, it really is my legacy. It is really something that, you know, if Richard had lived, it would really be my home full time. We really built that place to retire there and spend most of our time there. I put all of my hopes and dreams into that place, and now that Richard is no longer with us, I cherish the place. I mean, I treat it with the utmost respect, like I would anyone else’s house.”

None one knows why but Judge got into this mess and is siding with Singer.

She tweeted: “Ramona, this happens to me all the time. Production’s lights tear down the paint from my walls.’”

Luann de Lesseps is on Medley’s team and has asked Singer to apologize.

Are you surprised that Judge injected herself in this mess?