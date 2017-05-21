Tamera Mowry-Housley Gets Slammed For Pushing Conservative Views About Women And Dating

Tamera Mowry-Housley got in trouble for saying women should be like Ayesha Curry if they want to find a good man and get married, or did she?

Last week, Mrs. Mowry-Housley did several interviews to talk about a variety of topics including motherhood, racism, the backlash she faced for marrying a white man, and she gave a few tips to single ladies on how to find Mr. Right versus Mr. Right Now.

Several news organizations and webloids attributed a quote to the “Sister Sister” star where she said that women need to stop showing off on social media and be classy and refined if they ever want to find a life partner.

In other words, act and behave like the beautiful, mom, chef, and major basketball player Ayesha Curry, (yes, Ayesha has tons of videos where she is killing it on the court), who happens to be Stephen Curry’s wife.

The “Things We Do for Love” actress went on to share more unsolicited advice by saying once a woman finds the right man, she should not be in a rush to sleep with him.

It is worth noting that Mowry-Housley, who is married to Fox News Correspondent Adam Housley, has confessed in the past that she lost her virginity at the age of 29.

She is also a devout Christian and took the decision to stay chaste until marriage.

The quote swirling on the Internet read: “Like my grandmother always said, ‘Dare to be different. While it is popular these days, consider being different from all of the overly sexy, turnt up girls. Guys want someone who stands out from the crowd. Remember, there’s a huge difference between wifey and wife! Don’t get it twisted.”

According to the publication, Mowry-Housley went on to add: “If you start having sex at such a young age, by the time you are in your 30s and 40s, it is old. And you are trying many different ways to keep it new. I wanted to experience all of that once I got married and living with my husband.”

Of course, her comments went viral, and a few people applauded her for holding traditional or conservative views on marriage and dating

However, a majority of commenters slammed Mowry-Housley for being judgemental and disrespecting and lecturing other women who choose to live differently.

She was mocked for being Miss Goody Two-Shoes and was reminded that her twin sister, Tia, is America’s favorite Mowry because she is free in her mind.

Mowry-Housley took to Twitter, and she said “that interview again put words in my mouth,” and rapidly deleted the tweet.