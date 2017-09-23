Tamera Mowry-Housley Blasts Kevin Hart On ‘The Real’ And Stands For Pregnant Eniko Parrish

Actor Kevin Hart is still getting blasted left and right for getting caught on video fornicating with two women while his pregnant wife, model Eniko Parrish, was celebrating her birthday with some friends.

The actor apologized on social media for hurting his family and authorities are investigating an alleged extortion plot linked to the sex tape.

One of the women involved in the scandal, Montia Sabbag, hired famed lawyer Lisa Bloom to defend her reputation and she claims that she is also a victim and did not try to get money from Mr. Hart.

Hart’s ex-wife and the mother of his two children, Torrei, used the drama to say that karma came for her former husband and the woman he had cheated with when they were still married.

Tamera Mowry-Housley, a co-host on The Real, is also coming for Mr. Hart’s wig although she insists that she was not judging his marriage with Parrish.

The Sister, Sister star said: “If that happened to me, on the basis of what a marriage should be, I am not staying. You wanna know why? I will tell you why, this is me, this is me. When you cheat on me, and I am pregnant, that tells me the basis of your character. Because I have been pregnant not once but twice. You got through a lot. You go through a lot.”

She added: “And this is one of the times when your husband is supposed to be doting on you. He is supposed to be loving on you. You are carrying his child. So to me, that is like, ‘Yo, you cheated on me while I am pregnant?! What you are gonna do when I am not?!’ …But that is me… I say that not to judge because like I said, we do not know their marriage, we do not know what they have been through.”

A lot of commenters feel like they know what is going on in Hart’s marriage because he is very relatable and shares a lot about his life on Instagram.

However, he may also have an open relationship agreement with Parrish, and she is not the defenseless victim that everyone feels they have to stand up for.