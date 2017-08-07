FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Went Through Hell With Bernice Burgos Cheating Rumors – God Saved T.I. Marriage, Source Revealed

Mel Walker Posted On 08/07/2017
Tameka Tiny Harris T.I.Instagram

Bernice Burgos apparently contributed to putting Tameka “Tiny” Harris through hell, but with the help of God, she has forgiven T.I. and the divorce is off – for good.

A close friend of the Xscape singer spoke to a well-known publication and confessed that like a phoenix, Tiny always rises from the ashes.

After their trips to Saint Lucia and the Bahamas, the estranged couple has decided to let bygones be bygones.

By all accounts, the lovers will save their 7-year marriage.

The “No Mediocre” rapper has been making his lady very happy by showering her with fancy gifts and romantic outings.

The mother of four is finally in a good place with the father of her children and wants to move forward.

The close family friend said: “In some ways, this breakup was really good for them; it put the spark back in the relationship. They are back to having date nights and romance; Tip has been wooing Tiny all over again.”

The chatty pal explained: “She went through hell over the past six months, but she feels like God brought her out the other side.”

It was previously reported that the only way the MC and actor would accept to drop the divorce is if Tiny agreed to have an open marriage.

It appears that T.I. got his wish. Another source supports that theory.

According to the individual, after T.I. was caught on camera having a wild time at a strip club in New York, Tiny made it known that she was fine with her spouse partying with exotic dancers.

The insider explained: “The thing you have to understand with Tiny and T.I. is that they do not have what you would call a conventional relationship; they never have.”

The person with knowledge of the situation added: “Strip clubs and wild parties are part of the life for T.I. and Tiny has always accepted it. She came to terms with him throwing money at strippers a long time ago. Sometimes she is even there with him when it happens, and she is cool with it. She has to be. She would rather he did not go, but it is not something they fight over.”

At this point, T.I. is in “take it or leave it” mode.

