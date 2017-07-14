Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Wants T.I. To Spend Birthday With Her But The Rapper Might Be Busy With The Ladies

Tameka “Tiny” Harris has a simple birthday wish; she wants T.I. to be by her side to celebrate the occasion.

It sounds like a small request coming from the woman who has been by T.I.’s side for over 17 years – but it is not.

A few months ago, Tiny and T.I. were an inspiration to many other couples.

They have been through hell and back – with arrests, prison time, financial hurdles, and cheating allegations.

But, they stuck together, made it work, and raised seven beautiful children together while building an empire.

In the winter of 2016, fans of the pair were shocked upon learning that Tiny had filed for divorce.

The former couple has been on and off, hooking up and splitting up – in other words, it is a very complicated situation.

While Tiny was the one, who initially asked for a separation, she is now begging and pleading with T.I. to please come back home.

The rapper seems to be in another place in his life where he wants to have fun with beautiful ladies like rumored former side chick, Bernice Burgos.

T.I. even made the ungallant move of praising a married co-star – Teyana Taylor.

A family friend spoke to a popular publication and revealed that Tiny is hoping that the MC will stop focusing on other women and give her all the attention she deserves on her bday.

A close source to the Xscape artist said: “This will be her first birthday without him. She cannot stand being alone. She is begged T.I. to spend the day with her and the kids, despite the condition of their marriage. Hopefully, they can celebrate together like a happy family.”

The spy went on to share: “She has been hurt by T.I. many times and she does not want to be disappointed by him again or be in any pain on her birthday. She is doing her best to manage her expectations. If he could spend the day and the night with Tiny, that would be the best gift ever.”

The person revealed it makes Tiny sad to see her husband praising other women while ignoring her.

The source explained: “Tiny is livid T.I. is gushing over Teyana on the gram. She does not think anything is going on because she knows Teyana loves her man Iman [Shumpert], but it still upsets her. This is her birthday week, and it would be nice if his focus was on HER, not other women. Tiny can’t think of the last time Tip gave her a compliment, told her she is beautiful or made her feel special. Yes, he will romance her, but she feels he is only after sex, he does not make her feel special. Yet he still has plenty of time gushing over some other sexy woman. It’s disrespectful. He treats her like a yo-yo and she is tired of it.”

If T.I. does not do it, fans are thrilled to say, “Happy Birthday Tiny, you are beautiful.”