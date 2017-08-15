Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Wants T.I. Marriage To Work But She Will Leave If He Humiliates Her Again

After months of back and forth on social media, it seems that T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris are together again, and things feel right between them.

Yes, there are reports about the “Live Your Life” artist looking into expanding his horizon into an open marriage.

It is a real possibility, and some people say that Tiny is not entirely opposed to the idea under the condition that the arrangement is not one sided and she can have her little fun on the side.

However, an open marriage does not mean that T.I. can do everything he wants.

The Xscape singer will not allow the “No Mediocre” rapper to hurt her.

The mother of four has much pride and intends to get the respect that she deserves.

After a 17-year relationship and raising seven children together, there is a minimum that is required from the other party.

So, the 42-year-old diva is ready to stand up for herself if she feels that she is not being treated right.

If T.I. messes up again, Tiny will leave the marriage.

This is an unlikely scenario because the ATL actor loves his woman.

His only problem is that he cannot always resist hot women who come his way.

The temptation is everywhere for the man known as TIP, networking channels and tours around the country are real minefields for a recovering player and troublemaker.

A source has shared: “Tiny wants her marriage to work, and she wants to believe Tip when he says he does too. She is far from naive though, and can’t help being doubtful that he will be able to stay faithful to her. You can hardly blame her given his past track record. Tip knows he is on his last warning, and that if he ever cheats again, Tiny will kick him to the curb.”

The chatty insider added: “Right now, she’s giving him the benefit of the doubt, but Tiny’s keeping a close eye on his social media, email and text messages, and she’s warned Tip that if he puts one foot wrong, and messes up again, then the divorce is back on.”

At least, T.I. was warned, Tiny will have no patience for more of his BS.