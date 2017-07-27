Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Wants Bernice Burgos To Stop Talking About T.I. After Viral ‘The Breakfast Club’ Interview

Do not mess with Tameka “Tiny” Harris – she will hit back – that is what Bernice Burgos is learning after taking part in an interview where she spoke about the petite Xscape singer and her estranged husband, T.I.

Wednesday, Miss Burgos sat down on “The Breakfast Club” and tackled a variety of topics. Fun fact, Burgos hates being labeled a video vixen, according to the chitchat.

She also explained that Drake is a kind man who showered her with affection and pricey gifts.

The radio co-hosts had many questions about the rumors that Burgos was the side chick that led to the end of Tiny and T.I.’s marriage.

The mother of two said she met the rapper for a part in a movie and the rumor mill started spinning.

The curvy Instagram model appeared emotional as she explained that she never had a relationship with T.I. and added: “It was only for business, I got introduced to a movie. People need to stop—just because I am pretty, just because I am a video vixen. Stop with this video vixen s***.[My involvement with T.I.] is strictly business.”

During the radio interview, Burgos also spoke about the bitter fight she had on social media with Tiny after the harsh “pass around [email protected] ” comment.

In March of this year, as allegations spread claiming her husband was cheating with Burgos, Tiny wrote on social media: “I ain’t losing no sleep over no pass around b–ch.”

Burgos responded with a Snapchat video where she denied the allegations by saying: “This is not me being a n—a’s side chick cause I would never be a side chick, never. Ain’t nobody breaking no happy home… that is none of my business. I am there for him… he is a boss, and I am a boss… you are getting it twisted. We are just friends.”

The former bartender said on “The Breakfast Club” that she does not regret fighting back.

She revealed: “I was shocked. I am really disappointed at what I did. I am not saying I regret it. But, I have learned from being on social media, it puts you in a place that you have to fight with people you do not know. [I replied] because I was listening to so many lies [about breaking up their marriage] on social media… ‘You this, you that.’”

Moments after the interview aired, a close source to Tiny stepped out to say she wants Burgos to leave her family alone.

The friend said: “After listening to Bernice’s latest interview, Tiny does not believe a word out of Bernice’s mouth. Tiny is upset and angry that Bernice is still talking about her and her family and wishes Bernice would just leave us alone. Tiny is tired of Bernice’s lies about T.I. and does not believe a word out of her mouth. Tiny is making it clear to anyone that is listening, she wants Bernice to just stay away from T.I. and their family.”

Do you believe Burgos when she says she did not have intercourse with T.I.?