Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris’ Red Hair Turns T.I. On – Feels Like A New Wild Woman

Tameka “Tiny” Harris made some great moves this summer and apparently, her husband, T.I., just cannot get enough of the changes.

The 41-year-old mother of four has a hot body and men all over the place want a piece of her.

The Xscape singer was linked to legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather and hip-hop music icon Master P in the past few months.

The former music star did deny the cheating allegations and said that he has a lot of respect for T.I.

Tiny is just living it up, and it is driving her spouse crazy. She is getting hotter with age.

Her curves are not the only things keeping the “No Mediocre” rapper locked in this marriage.

Tiny is now sporting a fiery red hairdo and T.I. simply loves it.

The hairstyle looks youthful and screams fun. A person close to the family has spoken to the media and is giving a little insight on how much T.I. loves the new hair.

The insider stated: “Tiny’s new red hair is only adding to his excitement. He feels like he has got a new wild woman to go home to and he cannot wait. He thinks she is beautiful no matter what her hair looks like, but this short red hair might be his favorite of all time. He can see that it has given her a new swag and that really turns him on.”

Tiny is so confident about her new body and hair that she has started sending the man she has been with for the past 16 years some twerking videos.

Apparently, twerking queen and former T.I. side chick, Bernice Burgos, has nothing on Tiny.

Another source explained: “T.I. is so hot for Tiny right now. They have been through a hell of a year, but the silver lining to almost losing her is that it is really made him appreciate her again. TIP is always loved Tiny’s curvy body, but now that she is been working out so hard she is loving her body again too, and that is the biggest turn on for him.”

In clear, those two will probably never split and love to play all kinds of games with each other.