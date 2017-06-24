Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Likes To Get Her Freak On – Is This Enough For T.I. To Dump The Divorce Papers?

Tameka “Tiny” Harris is a freaky lady, and she is not afraid to show it.

In the midst of constant rumors about her situation with T.I., the 41-year-old Xscape singer has found a clever way to remind her estranged husband that she is the complete package.

Tiny is a great mother and successful businesswoman. She is also a ride-or-die chick who knows how to keep things spicy between the sheets.

Earlier today, she posted a note on Instagram where she describes the ideal girlfriend.

For Tiny, that woman needs to tell her man things like “drive safe,” “text me when you’re home safe,” “choke me harder,” and “I’m proud of you.”

Me all day!! 7/14♋️ CancerSeason A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Jun 24, 2017 at 4:54am PDT

It is hard to get sweeter than this. However, the “No Mediocre” rapper is still not making moves to end the divorce proceedings.

T.I. has to get over the fact that the mother of three of his children spent time with one of his biggest nemeses, boxer Floyd Mayweather.

The ATL actor is not entirely innocent because he allegedly had a fling with Instagram model and video vixen, Bernice Burgos, and things got pretty serious at some point, according to the 37-year-old mother of two.

T.I. reportedly dumped Burgos and got back with Tiny, but things are still on shaky grounds.

A source shared: “Tiny and T.I. are on and off like a light bulb right now, and it is so confusing for the kids. One day they are having sleepovers and cuddling and the next day they are arguing. Tiny still has a lot of anger over how T.I. just bounced on her. There’s animosity on both sides because T.I. would say she was the one that let him down. They are both so devoted to their kids, and they see how much the kids want them to be together. It is very hard to walk away from all of that.”

It seems that those two want to make it work, but a marriage that lives on social media is not always easy to handle.